Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 3 release date, air time, plot, and more details revealed

Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 3 is set to air on Starz on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 8 pm ET (tentative time). The crime drama series is a spinoff of the critically acclaimed show Power and focuses on the life of Tommy Egan, who sets out to build a new life in Chicago as he's determined to become the biggest mobster in the city.

The ongoing second season has received largely positive reviews from critics, with many praising the show's distinctive tone, performances by the actors, and writing, among other things. Emmy-nominated writer and director Robert Munic has created the show.

Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 3 will focus on Diamond and Tommy expanding their business

Starz dropped the official preview for Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 3 on September 12, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of the various significant events set to unfold in the new episode.

Titled War & Ice Cream, the upcoming episode will depict Diamond and Tommy expanding their business to prisons. Meanwhile, the authorities came up with a plan to take down CBI. The episode will also witness Tommy getting one step closer to getting his revenge for Liliana's death. Here's the synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Tommy and Diamond expand their business to prisons, the Feds put together a task force to take down CBI, and Jenard struggles to maintain control; Tommy faces off with Walter and gets closer to avenging Liliana's death.''

Apart from that, more details regarding the new episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled Great Consequence, focused on Jenard's crew looking for revenge after Tommy finds out that there's a rivalry brewing between the Serbs and Miguel. Check out the synopsis of the episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Jenard's crew seeks revenge as Tommy learns of a rivalry between Miguel and the Serbs that he and Diamond leverage to CBI's advantage; the Feds pursue a task force with Tommy at the center of the investigation.''

The ongoing season has already been receiving positive reviews from fans and critics, and it'll be interesting to see how the story pans out in the remaining episodes. The third season is expected to have a total of 10 episodes.

More details about Power Book IV: Force plot and cast

Power Book IV: Force explores the life of Tomm Egan, who's now left New York to begin a new chapter in Chicago with ambitions of becoming a powerful kingpin in the city. Check out the official synopsis of the show, as per Starz' YouTube channel:

''Power Book IV: Force'' centers on fan-favorite character Tommy Egan, played by Joseph Sikora, after he cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good. As Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha and the only city he's ever known, he makes a quick detour to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades."

The synopsis further states,

"What was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies Tommy thought were long buried. One step leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago's drug game, inserting himself between the city's two biggest crews.''

It continues,

''In a city divided by race, Tommy straddles the line, ultimately becoming the lynchpin that not only unites them - but holds the POWER to watch them crumble. As the first season unfolds at breakneck speed, Tommy uses his outsider status to his advantage, breaking all the local rules and rewriting them on his quest to become the biggest drug dealer in Chicago.''

The cast is led by actor Joseph Sikora, with Lili Simmons, Isaac Keys, and Shane Harper, among many others, playing important supporting roles.

You can watch the upcoming episode of Power Book IV: Force season 2 on Friday, September 15, 2023.