Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 4: Release date, time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 4 is set to release on Friday, September 22, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Starz TV Channel. The upcoming episode is titled The Devil’s in the Details and stars Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan, Shane Harper as Vic, Isaac Keys as Diamond, Lucien Cambric as Darnell 'D-Mac' McDowell, and Anthony Fleming II as JP Gibbs.

Power Book IV: Force season 2 revolves around Tommy taking revenge for Liliana's death. On his journey, he becomes determined by the day to take over the Chicago drug world. Created by Robert Munic, this spin-off series is produced by Atmosphere Entertainment MM, End of Episode, and G-Unit Film & Television.

The official synopsis of season 2 by Starz reads:

“Tommy Egan is on a mission to avenge Liliana and take over Chicago. After setting off a chain reaction of violence in pursuit of his ambition, he must decide what he's willing to sacrifice to ascend a kingpin's throne.”

Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 4 streaming details

Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 4 is set to premiere exclusively on Starz TV Channel in the United States on September 22, 2023, at 8 pm ET. The upcoming episode will be exclusively accessible through Starz's online streaming service. However, it's important to note that this streaming service is restricted to viewers located in the United States and Puerto Rico.

For those residing in these regions, the ad-free streaming subscription on Starz starts at $2.99 per month and can be canceled at any time by the subscriber. Viewers outside the United States and Puerto Rico can watch this series with a delayed release schedule through either Lionsgateplay or Amazon Prime.

These platforms currently offer only the first season of the series, and it's possible that season 2 will be made available at a later date. However, an official confirmation about the same is currently awaited.

What to expect in Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 4

In the previous episode of Power Book IV: Force, Tommy narrowly escapes death twice and seeks revenge on Lil K, who later gets killed. Meanwhile, Tommy and Diamond expand their drug business with help from Kendra, though it raises suspicions with Miguel. Tommy gets closer to identifying Liliana's killer, and Tommy's mother makes feeble attempts to mend her relationship with her sons.

With so much happening in the last episode, fans can expect Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 4 to feature several twists and turns. Miguel still does not realize that Tommy and Diamond are fooling him, while D-Mac continues to be under house arrest.

The official synopsis of episode 4 states:

"Tommy and Diamond keep dangerous secrets from each other, Jenard clashes with his crew, and Vic teams up with Claudia one last time; D-Mac ends up entangled deeper in the drug game than he ever intended."

Fans are now excited to see what the next episode brings to the table on September 22, 2023.