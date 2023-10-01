Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 6: Release date, time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 6 is scheduled to premiere on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET on the Starz TV Channel. This episode, titled Here There Be Monsters, features Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan, Shane Harper as Vic, Isaac Keys as Diamond, Lucien Cambric as Darnell 'D-Mac' McDowell, and Anthony Fleming II as JP Gibbs.

Power Book IV: Force season 2 is the third spin-off in the Power series franchise, which revolves around Tommy Egan, who was once the right-hand man of Ghost in New York. After a tumultuous past, he relocates to Chicago and is now determined to dominate the criminal underworld.

The official synopsis of Power Book IV: Force season 2 by Starz reads:

"Tommy Egan is on a mission to avenge Liliana and take over Chicago. After setting off a chain reaction of violence in pursuit of his ambition, he must decide what he's willing to sacrifice to ascend a kingpin's throne."

When and where to watch Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 6

Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 6 will be aired exclusively on Starz TV Channel in the United States on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET. The upcoming episode is expected to be full of twists and turns and it will be exclusively available for streaming on Starz's online platform.

However, it is important to note that Starz's streaming service is restricted to individuals located within the United States and Puerto Rico with subscription prices starting at $2.99 per month. Those situation outside the US and Puerto Rico can enjoy season 1 of the show on Lionsgate Play or Amazon Prime.

More information about the release of the next installment on these platforms is currently awaited.

What to expect in Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 6

In episode 6, titled Here There Be Monsters, Tommy and Diamond expand their coalition by bringing Vic and Jenard into the CBI. However, Mirković warns Tommy against encroaching on Serb territory, and he follows through on his threat with catastrophic results.

The official synopsis of Power Book IV: Force 2 episode 6 by Rotten Tomatoes reads:

“Tommy and Diamond expand their coalition by bringing Vic and Jenard into CBI; Mirković warns Tommy against encroaching on Serb territory, and makes good on his threat with catastrophic results.”

This episode is set to feature intense developments following the emotional events of episode 5, including the death of Big Syd. The previous episode also featured Diamond and Jenard coping with the loss of their father, and Tommy's efforts to embrace his family.

The synopsis of episode 5 as per IMDb reads:

"Heightened police presence threatens Tommy and Diamond's bottom line and they form a coalition with a rival gang; Jenard hits rock bottom, and the Flynn family loyalties are tested with devastating results."

Watch the upcoming episode of the much-loved show on October 6, 2023, on the Starz TV Channel. The ongoing season is expected to have 10 episodes and will conclude on November 3.