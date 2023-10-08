Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 7: Release date, time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 7, titled Chicago is Heating Up!, is scheduled to release on the Starz network on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET in the United States. On the Starz app, the episode will be available at 12 am ET. The teaser for this episode was recently released, and it appears that it will feature intense action scenes as the characters vie for new territory.

The official synopsis of Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 7, by Starz, reads:

"Tommy and Diamond continue to gain territory behind Miguel's back, but Diamond is pulled in other directions; Jenard gets more than he bargained for; Tommy puts Vic's loyalty to the test."

Episode 6 dealt with the aftermath of Walter Flynn’s death. Vic and Tommy entered into a 60-40 deal, with Vic making a clear decision about where his loyalty lies. With Jenard and Diamond back in business, episode 7 promises to be even more intense.

International release timings for Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 7 on Starz

Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 7, titled Chicago is Heating Up!, can be streamed on the Starz network on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

Here are the international timings for the release of the new episode:

Pacific Standard Time: October 13, 2023, at 5 pm PST

Eastern Standard Time: October 13, 2023, at 8 pm EST

Greenwich Mean Time: October 14, 2023, at 12 am GMT

Central European Time: October 14, 2023, at 1 am CET

Indian Standard Time: October 14, 2023, at 5:30 am IST

Philippine Standard Time: October 14, 2023, at 9 am PST

Japanese Standard Time: October 14, 2023, at 9 am JST

Australia Central Standard Time: October 14, 2023, at 10 am ACST

Where to watch Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 7

Those who wish to watch Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 7 need a subscription to enjoy the series without interruptions, with costs starting from $4.99 per month without ads. However, it is important to note that Starz network is only available in the United States and Puerto Rico. Those outside these regions can watch the series on Amazon Prime, which releases episodes at the same time as the Starz app.

The subscription starts with a Prime 30-day free trial. Following this, individuals will have to pay $14.99/month. Starz, on the other hand, offers a 7-day free trial, following which, viewers will have to pay $9.99/month.

What to expect in Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 7

Based on the trailer for Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 7, Tommy may attempt to retaliate against the Serbs. The partnership between Shanti and Claudia also raises concerns and many wonder if the latter will outperform her brother by the end of the season. Meanwhile, Jenard doesn't seem to be faring well.

Shanti is determined to sabotage Tommy, but can Jenard support her in this situation, or will he face setbacks?

Fans can get the answers they are looking for when episode 7 airs on Starz on October 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET.