How many episodes are there in Power Book IV: Force season 2? The complete release schedule explored

Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiered on Starz on September 1, 2023, and the second season has 10 episodes in total. The rest of the episodes are set to be released every Friday. Created by Robert Munic and produced by Pull The Pin Productions, Inc., season 1 premiered in February 2022.

Power Book IV: Force is an American crime drama that is the sequel and third spin-off of Power by Courtney A. Kemp. The story follows a drug mafia lord, James Patrick, who is known as Ghost, and his loyal friend Tommy Egan. Patrick, who owns a club in New York, rekindles his affair with his old flame, Lela Loren, an undercover agent trying to expose Ghost.

While season 1 ended with James' death, the synopsis of Season 2 by Starz states:

“Tommy Egan is on a mission to avenge Liliana and take over the Chicago drug world. He must decide what he is willing to sacrifice to finally ascend the throne of a kingpin.”

Power Book IV: Force season 2 will have 10 episodes in total

As mentioned earlier, Power Book IV: Force season 2 will have 10 episodes that began streaming on September 1, 2023. The rest of the episodes are scheduled to stream every Friday with the season concluding on November 3, 2023.

Here are the details of each episode release:

Episode 1: Tommy’s Back - Released on September 1, 2023

Episode 2: Great Consequence - Scheduled for September 8, 2023

Episode 3: War & Ice Cream - Scheduled for September 15, 2023

Episode 4: The Devil’s in the Details - Scheduled for September 22, 2023

Episode 5: Crown Vic - Scheduled for Sep 29, 2023

Episode 6: TBA - Scheduled for October 6, 2023

Episode 7: TBA - Scheduled for October 13, 2023

Episode 8: TBA - Scheduled for October 20, 2023

Episode 9: TBA - Scheduled for October 27, 2023

Episode 10: TBA - Scheduled for November 3, 2023

Viewers can watch the action drama exclusively on Starz. The annual subscription starts at $69.99 per year, while the monthly subscription ranges from $8.99 to $9.99. There is also a special offer available on Starz for $3 per month for the first 3 months.

What is Power Book IV: Force season 2 about?

In Power Book IV: Force season 2 shows Tommy flying from New York to Chicago after the death of James. He is on his way there to also check on his family's deteriorating situation resulting from a drug deal gone bad. While saving his family from the local drug mafia, he sees an opportunity to take them down and claim the drug world of Chicago.

Tommy battles federal agents, Serbians, and Miguel Garcia, the current drug king of Chicago, using his tactics. He also fights against the local drug rules, creates his own new rules, and relentlessly strives to claim the drug king crown. However, this puts him in a difficult position, torn between becoming a drug mafia king and protecting his family. The previous season revealed Tommy's family secrets, making the situation even more challenging for him.

Season 2 has returning cast members including:

Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan

Isaac Keys as David "Diamond" Sampson

Lili Simmons as Claudia "Claud" Flynn

Shane Harper as Victor "Vic" Flynn

Kris D. Lofton as Jenard Sampson

Anthony Fleming III as JP Gibbs

Lucien Cambric as Darnell "D-Mac" McDowell

Tommy Flanagan as Walter Flynn

Some of the new cast members include Carmela Zumbado as Mireya Garcia, Manuel Eduardo Ramirez as Miguel Garcia, Miriam A. Hyman as US Attorney Stacy Marks, and Adrienne Walker as Shanti "Showstopper" Page.

To find out if Tommy succeeds in becoming the drug mafia king of Chicago, viewers can watch Power Book IV: Force season 2 exclusively on Starz. While the first episode was released on Friday, September 1, 2023, fans can watch the rest of the episodes as they air every Friday.