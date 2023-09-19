Power Rangers Cosmic Fury on Netflix: Release date, air time, trailer, and more details

Netflix is all set to drop the highly anticipated TV series, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, on Friday, September 29, 2023, at 3 am ET. The upcoming show will be the 30th season of the iconic Power Rangers series and will focus on the team from Dino Fury, exploring their numerous thrilling adventures in outer space.

Russell Curry plays one of the show's primary characters, and several others play pivotal supporting roles. The series is a direct sequel to Power Rangers Dino Fury, which received high praise from fans and critics.

Netflix's Power Rangers Cosmic Fury release timings for different regions

Netflix is expected to release Power Rangers Cosmic Fury as per its usual standard release time, which is 3 am ET/12 am PT. But fans must be aware of the fact that, depending on the region that the show is being viewed in, the release timings also change as per their respective region's time zone. So, here's a list of the various release times for the show:

Mexico: 2 am CDT on September 29, 2023

Canada: 7 am EST on September 29, 2023

United Kingdom: 3 am BST on September 29, 2023

South Korea: 4 pm KST on September 29, 2023

Australia: 5 pm AEST on September 29, 2023

Japan: 4 pm JST on September 29, 2023

India: 12.30 pm IST on September 29, 2023

What to expect from Power Rangers Cosmic Fury? Plot, trailer, and more details revealed

Netflix put out the official trailer for Power Rangers Cosmic Fury on September 4, 2023, which offers a glimpse of the numerous interesting events set to unfold in the new show.

The trailer clearly establishes the premise, as viewers can see that the gang gears up for more exciting adventures in outer space. It does not reveal any major spoilers that could ruin the fans' viewing experience.

Overall, it maintains a warm and lighthearted tone that ardent fans of the franchise would certainly enjoy. Check out Netflix Media Center's official description of the upcoming 30th season:

''The newest installment in the Power Rangers saga, Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury follows the team from Power Rangers: Dino Fury who embarks on a new journey into outer space. As they navigate their way through this new territory, they will uncover new Cosmic abilities and work together to fend off the return of the infamous villain Lord Zedd and save the universe.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect the new installment to be full of drama and action as the gang looks to indulge in new adventures. Like other Netflix shows, it is expected to drop all the episodes on the same day.

The cast features Russell Curry as Zayto, who's the Zenith Ranger. Curry looks phenomenal in the show's trailer and promises to deliver a richly nuanced performance in the series. His other memorable acting credits include Boiling Pot, Those Secrets, and Cameo By Night, among many more.

The remaining cast members include Kai Moya as Ollie Akana, Hunter Deno as Amelia Jones, Chance Perez as Javier Garcia, and many others.

Don't forget to catch Power Rangers Cosmic Fury on Netflix on Friday, September 29, 2023.