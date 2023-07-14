Praise Petey cast list and characters explored

Freeform's upcoming animated series, Praise Petey, will premiere on the platform on Friday, July 21, 2023. The show tells an intriguing story of a young woman from New York City whose life takes a dramatic turn after she's tasked with the duty of managing her late father's cult. DGE Press' description of the show reads:

''The series follows Petey, a New York City “it” girl who has it all until her life comes crashing down around her. As luck would have it, a mysterious gift from her father gives her a new lease on life: She’s going to “lean into” modernizing his small-town cult.''

The series' voice cast is led by Annie Murphy, who lends her voice to protagonist Petey, whilst various others play pivotal supporting roles. Noted writer Anna Drezen is the creator of the show.

Annie Murphy and others star in Praise Petey

1) Annie Murphy as Petey

Annie Murphy plays the lead role of Petey in Freeform's Praise Petey. She's a young who leads an extremely messed up and complicated life. Her life takes an even more dramatic turn after she sets out to manage her late father's cult. The rest of the series depicts how she manages to tackle numerous challenges and struggles as she looks to modernize the group.

Petey is the protagonist of the story and it'll be interesting to see how her character is explored in the show. Annie Murphy seems perfectly cast in the role and viewers can expect her to deliver an enthralling performance.

Murphy is well-known for her performances in Black Mirror, Russian Doll, and Kevin Can F**k Himself, to name a few.

2) John Cho as Bandit

John Cho dons the role of Bandit in the new animated series. Bandit is a member of the cult that Petey's father had founded. He also seems to be Petey's potential romantic interest. Cho sounds quite impressive in the film's trailer, and it'll be fascinating to see how his performance pans out.

Viewers will recognize John Cho from the Harold & Kumar movie series, Columbus, Don't Make Me Go, Cowboy Bebop, Difficult People, and many more.

3) Kiersey Clemons as Eliza

Kiersey Clemons stars as Eliza in Praise Petey. Eliza is Petey's closest friend who becomes the bartender for the cult group. Apart from that, not much else is known regarding Eliza's character, but fans can expect her to play a significant role in the story. Kiersey Clemons has previously appeared in Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, Angie Tribeca, The Flash, and Austin & Ally, among many more.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, Praise Petey also features the voices of many other talented stars. These include:

Christine Baranski as White

Amy Hill as Mae Mae

Eve Plumb as Big Judy

Stephen Root as Petey's father

The trailer for the animated series has an almost psychedelic tone and promises a lot of fun and drama. Viewers who enjoy black comedies or adult animated series should certainly check this one out as it explores several intriguing themes.

Viewers can watch Praise Petey on Freeform on Friday, July 21, 2023.

