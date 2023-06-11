Pretty Freekin Scary cast list: Who stars in Disney's comedy series?

Disney's upcoming comedy series, Pretty Freekin Scary, is expected to premiere on Disney Channel on Thursday, June 15, 2023. The show tells the fascinating story of a teenager who leads a happy and perfect life until she suddenly dies.

However, she then gets into an intense argument with Grim Reaper, who ultimately allows her to return home, but with two guardians. The official synopsis of the series, as per Disney Channel, reads:

''Fourteen-year-old Frankie Ripp had the perfect life - a great family, annoying little brother, a popular boyfriend and a BFF she could always count on. However, her life took a surprising turn after an unfortunate incident.''

The description further states:

''After some heated debate in the Underworld with the Grim Reaper herself, Frankie is forced to navigate life with her new Underworld guardians, Pretty and Scary...in the most challenging setting of all…Middle School. Pretty freekin scary, huh?''

The series stars Eliana Su'a in the lead role, along with various others portraying pivotal supporting characters. It is helmed by noted filmmaker Jason P. Hauser.

Disney's Pretty Freekin Scary cast: Eliana Su'a and others to star in new comedy series

1) Eliana Su'a as Frankie

Eliana Su'a plays the lead role of protagonist Frankie in Disney's Pretty Freekin Scary. She leads the seemingly perfect teenage life, but she suddenly dies, following which she has an interesting conversation with the Grim Reaper. She's then sent back home with two creepy guardians from the Underworld.

Eliana looks quite impressive in the film's trailer as she perfectly captures her character's innocence, charm, and liveliness with stunning ease. Viewers can look forward to a memorable performance from her in the new series.

Apart from Pretty Freekin Scary, she's known for her performances in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and Simmer, wherein she portrayed the characters of Sam Hobbs and Lulu, respectively.

2) Kyan Samuels as Pretty

Kyan Samuels portrays the character of Pretty in the new Disney comedy series. Pretty is one of the guards that Grim Reaper has sent with Frankie on her way back home following her death.

Samuels looks quite impressive in the film's trailer, and it'll be interesting to see how his character would be explored in the show. Kyan Samuels is known for his appearances in Game Shakers, Teachers, and more.

3) Leah Mei Gold as Scary

Leah Mei Gold stars as Scary in Pretty Freekin Scary. Scary is the second bodyguard from the underworld who accompanies Frankie back home after her death along with Pretty. Gold's other works include Coop & Cami Ask The World and The Casagrandes.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the show also stars numerous others essaying major supporting/minor roles, including:

Emma Shannon as Nyx

Yonas Kibreab as Remy

Jackson Dollinger as Dio

Finn Carr as Brian

Napiera Groves as Mrs. Ripp

Beth Curry as Ms. Hendricks

Anthony Crivello as Sebastian

The official trailer for Pretty Freekin Scary was put out by Disney Channel on May 25, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of the numerous hilarious events set to unfold in the new show. Overall, the trailer maintains a quirky and charming tone that fans of teen comedies would certainly enjoy.

Don't miss Pretty Freekin Scary on Disney Channel on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

