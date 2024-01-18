Prime The Underdoggs: Release date, cast and plot explored

Amazon Prime recently released the trailer for the movie The Underdoggs, set for an OTT release on Friday, January 26, 2024. Written by Danny Segal and Isaac Schamis and directed by Charles Stone III, the movie stars American rapper and actor Snoop Dogg in the lead. He plays the character of Jaycen Jennings. Tika Sumpter and Mike Epps are also cast in significant roles.

As per the synopsis of the movie on iMDB, it reads,

"Jaycen "Two Js" Jennings (Snoop Dogg) is a washed-up ex-professional football star who has hit rock bottom. When Jaycen is sentenced to community service coaching the Underdoggs, an unruly pee-wee football team in his hometown of Long Beach, California, he sees it as an opportunity to rebuild his public image and turn his life around."

It further reads,

"As Jaycen works to transform the foul-mouthed Underdoggs into top-notch champions, he reconnects with his past, including an old flame and few of his ex-teammates and rediscovers his love of the game."

The movie will mark the return of Snoop Dogg to the world of cinema after his last appearance in 2023. The rapper was last seen in a cameo role in the movie House Party.

When is The Underdoggs set to release?

The Underdoggs movie poster (Image via iMDB/Amazon Prime)

The Underdoggs is an upcoming sports comedy movie set to release on Amazon Prime. It was initially supposed to hit theaters on October 20, 2023; however, due to reasons unknown, the release date was later pushed to January 26, 2024.

Furthermore, when the movie's trailer was unveiled in December, it was revealed that the film would be distributed on OTT rather than in theaters.

This was due to the R rating the movie had received. The decision to release it on an OTT platform was taken by the makers because R-rated movies weren't doing too well at the theaters during the time of its release.

Who stars in The Underdoggs?

Snoop Dogg plays the title character in Prime's upcoming movie (Image via Instagram/ Snoop Dogg)

The Underdoggs will feature Snoop Dogg in the lead. The movie also consists of performances by Tika Sumpter, Elias Ferguson, Andrew Schulz, Mike Epps, Caleb Dixon, Jonigan Booth, Adan James Carrillo, Kylah Davila, and Alexander Michael Gordon, among others.

Besides being a rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer, Snoop Dogg also has several acting credits to his name. A quick search on the internet will say that the rapper has worked in at least 80 movies as of now.

Outside of his music and acting career, he is known for his flamboyant and carefree personality, which always keeps his fans entertained. He is also known for his work related to several charitable groups, which he talks about very publicly.

What is The Underdoggs about?

The Underdoggs follows the story of an ex-professional footballer, played by Dogg, who has completely lost his way. In the middle of all of this, all hell breaks loose when he accidentally slams into a bus.

He is brought to court, where he is found guilty of charges of speeding and damage to city property. The judge then orders Snoop Dogg's character to spend time doing community service with the Long Beach Recreation Department. There, he is burdened with the responsibility of coaching a group of young football players.

The trailer does give us a fair idea of how the new responsibility affects the character. However, to find out what happens next, you will have to watch the movie when it is released.

You can watch The Underdoggs on Amazon Prime on January 26,2024.