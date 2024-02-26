Prince Harry's Mission: Life, family, and the Invictus Games: Release date, where to watch, what to expect and more

Prince Harry's new documentary series, titled Prince Harry's Mission: Life, family, and Invictus Games, debuted on the Diney-owned streaming platform Hulu on Sunday, February 25. This was considered a controversial move for the Prince, who has a million-dollar deal with the rival streaming platform, Netflix.

The short documentary, a compilation of the Prince's interviews with ABC News, touched on Prince Harry's connection with the Invictus Games. He also spoke about his relationship with King Charles following the latter's cancer diagnosis. The one-off documentary is currently available for streaming on Hulu.

What is Prince Harry's new documentary about?

The Prince's new documentary, Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family, and Invictus Games, is based on the interviews the Duke of Sussex gave on ABC News while he was in Vancouver with his wife for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025's One Year To Go celebrations.

The Sussexes were in Canada from February 14 to February 16 to oversee the winter training camps for the Invictus Games, scheduled to be held in February 2025. While there, Prince Harry was interviewed by Good Morning America host Will Reeve and spoke candidly about his children and his estranged relationship with his father.

According to GB News, the Prince discussed flying back to the UK to meet his father after his cancer diagnosis on February 6, saying,

"I spoke to him. I jumped on a plane and went to go and see him as soon as I could. I love my family. The fact I was able to get on a plane and see him and spend any time with him - I'm grateful for that."

When asked by Will Reeve if an illness in the family could have a reunifying effect, the Prince replied positively, saying,

"Yeah sure. Through all these families I see on a day-to-day basis the strength of the family unit coming together. Any illness, any sickness brings family together."

He also spoke about his children, Archie and Lilibet, claiming that they had an "incredible sense of humor." He briefly touched on possibly applying for American citizenship but claimed it wasn't a "high priority" for him right now.

According to The Sun, it was reported that King Charles made private calls to his sons and his siblings to inform them about his cancer diagnosis before the news became public knowledge on February 5. The King will reportedly rest at Windsor Castle, Highgrove, and Sandringham for the foreseeable future.

What happened to Prince Harry's deal with Netflix?

According to The Economic Times, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed an estimated $100 million deal with streaming giant Netflix for five years in September 2020.

The contract stays strong with one year left, with the couple releasing their six-part documentary Harry & Meghan in December 8, 2022. But the Sussexes were only paid half of their reported contract, with the remaining payment to be made if they produced content of real interest before their contract ended.

According to the Mirror, it is unknown whether the Prince informed Netflix of making the switch to Hulu for his new documentary.

Watch Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family, and Invictus Games now streaming on Hulu.