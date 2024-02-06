When is Prince Harry arriving in UK? Duke of Sussex rushes to Los Angeles Airport following King Charles' cancer diagnosis

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, is expected to arrive in the UK around midday on Tuesday, February 6, to visit his father, King Charles III, following his cancer diagnosis.

According to a report by The Sun, Prince Harry was seen at a private terminal at the Los Angeles airport in his black Range Rover ahead of his flight to the UK. Notably, his wife, Meghan Markle, is not accompanying him on this trip, choosing to stay back at their Montecito mansion with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

The duke was evicted from Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate in 2023. However, it remains unknown where he will be staying during his stay in the UK.

Prince Harry had previously been scheduled to visit Canada in the upcoming week before the Invictus Games and take part in various public activities across Vancouver along with Markle. However, the duke has now traveled to London to be with his father.

King Charles personally informed Prince Harry about his cancer diagnosis over phone

King Charles III and Prince Harry (Photo by Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

As per multiple reports, King Charles personally informed both his sons, Prince William and Harry, about his cancer diagnosis. He had a conversation with Harry over the phone before Buckingham Palace issued an official statement regarding the king's health.

A source close to Prince Harry confirmed that he spoke to his father about the diagnosis.

"The duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis. He will be traveling to UK to see His Majesty in the coming days."

As per multiple reports, Prince Harry is currently not on good terms with his father. The two have developed a fraught relationship, with Prince Harry having disagreements with his dad on several occasions. Since stepping back from his duties in the royal family, Prince Harry has accused his father of making cruel jokes at his expense and being dishonest.

However, according to royal family experts, Charles' diagnosis might bring the pair together and mend their estranged relationship during these challenging times.

King Charles was also diagnosed with an enlarged prostate last month, for which he spent three days in the hospital. Reports suggest it was a benign condition. However, during the examination, the doctors noted other symptoms, leading to a subsequent diagnosis of cancer. The type of cancer or its stage has not been disclosed to the public.

It remains uncertain when the monarch will be able to resume his public appearances following his cancer diagnosis. Buckingham Palace's official statement indicates that the king continues to carry out his duties as the head of state and church. In 2023, the British monarch made 516 public engagements, including 94 international trips. The official statement from Buckingham Palace noted:

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."

Charles began "regular treatments" on Monday and postponed his front-line duties as per his doctor's advice. He will reportedly continue his weekly meetings with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unless advised otherwise by his doctors.

Meanwhile, other members of the Royal family, including Queen Camilla and Prince William, will carry out their public appearances. They will also take on additional responsibilities in the absence of the king.

Prince William is expected to resume his public engagements on Wednesday, February 7, after taking some time off to be with his wife Kate and their children. Kate underwent abdominal surgery last month and is unlikely to resume her public duties until after Easter in April.