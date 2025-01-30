Pringles to release limited-time Beer Can Chicken flavor: Product details and availability explored

Pringles is launching a limited-time Beer Can Chicken flavor in collaboration with Miller Lite, set to hit shelves in May 2025. The potato crisps aim to replicate the flavors of the popular grilling technique, blending roasted chicken and beer-inspired notes, according to a Kellanova announcement.

This marks Pringles’ first partnership with an alcohol brand and joins over 15 new snacks planned for release this year.

Behind the flavor: The Beer Can Chicken flavor cooking connection

The Beer Can Chicken flavor draws inspiration from the grilling technique where a beer can is placed inside a chicken cavity during cooking. Steam from the beer infuses the meat, creating a moist texture with subtle hoppy undertones.

Kellanova’s product description states the crisps feature a “crispy hoppy aroma and roasted chicken flavor,” aiming to mimic this culinary experience.

Miller Lite was selected as the beer partner due to its common use in the cooking method, according to the announcement.

Launch details: Price, packaging, and availability

Expand Tweet

The Beer Can Chicken flavor will debut in standard Pringles cans with a suggested retail price of $4.19. Starting May 2025, the product will be available at major grocery retailers and convenience stores nationwide.

Kellanova confirmed the flavor is a limited-time offering, though no end date has been specified.

Consumer reactions: Social media buzz and nostalgia

Initial reactions on platforms like Instagram and X have been mixed. Food influencer @Snackolator captioned their post:

“2025 is wild for snacks—now we’re getting Miller Lite Beer flavored Pringles!”

Some users expressed excitement about the return of chicken-flavored crisps, referencing Pringles’ discontinued Rotisserie Chicken variety. Others questioned the pairing, with one user stating:

“Beer and chips? I’ll stick to drinking my Miller Lite separately.”

Netizens had mixed reactions to the announcement (Image via Instagram/@snackolator & markie_devo)

On X, the account @Dexterto announced the collaboration, sparking a variety of reactions from users. Some expressed skepticism, with one commenter bluntly stating:

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, others were intrigued by the unusual partnership, with one user musing, "I would try them" and another curious about the flavor, remarking:

Expand Tweet

However, not everyone was open to the idea. One post described recent collaboration:

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, another user labeled it a "culinary abomination." The announcement clearly ignited a lively debate on the platform, reflecting divided opinions on creative food ventures.

Pringles’ unconventional collaborations: From hot sauce to beer

Pringles' x Hot Ones lineup (Image via Pringles)

This isn’t Pringles’ first experimental partnership. In 2022, the brand teamed up with Hot Ones to create three extreme heat-level crisps. The Beer Can Chicken flavor continues this trend of niche collaborations, diverging from classic flavors like Sour Cream and Onion.

Kellanova cited market research, indicating that 62% of consumers seek “indulgent and fun” snacks as justification for the release.

Pringles’ Beer Can Chicken flavor represents a gamble on novelty-driven snack trends. While social media reactions remain divided, the limited-time offering aligns with Kellanova’s strategy to capture adventurous consumers.

The crisps will reportedly be available nationwide starting May 2025, joining a growing list of unconventional snack collaborations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback