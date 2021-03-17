"Protecting teens from James Charles": Twitter responds as Instagram restricts DMs between teens and adults

Beauty influencer James Charles has recently become a target for Twitter users as numerous charges of sexually predatory behavior, underage grooming and pedophilia continue to pile up against him. The 21-year-old is now being credited for Instagram's latest policy change involving teens and adults being able to DM each other with “Safety prompts” to be shown to teens when they DM adults who have been “exhibiting potentially suspicious behavior.”
James Charles actions reportedly spur Instagram DM policy changes regarding teens and adults.
Popularly dubbed the 'James Charles' update, adult Instagram users now cannot DM users below the age of 18 who have not followed them back on the platform. The platform-wide change is a move in which Instagram is attempting to make the platform safer for minors. They've also announced that artificial intelligence and machine learning technology will be used to determine users' actual ages when signing up to prevent predatory behavior.
Twitter users have attributed this sudden change to the allegations against James Charles where the 21-year-old star allegedly s**ted a 16-year-old.
James Charles has been subjected to a slew of allegations across the last month, with multiple victims coming forward stating that he had approached them online with sexual interest and was predatory in nature.
In another instance, the YouTube star was caught talking about how "young" he would date with some very foreshadowing and concerning statements.
"So, the thing is for me, I'm 21 but I have the mentality of a 40-year-old. So, for me, I'm much more mentally and emotionally mature than a lot of people my age. I'm not physically attracted to older guys, which s**ks. Like, I would date the absolute youngest like 18-19 that looks a little bit older."
With the latest Instagram change, instances of underage grooming and abuse of minors are expected to go down.
