"Proud of myself”: Chelsea opens up about how she handled backlash after Love is Blind

Love is Blind season 6 returned to screens on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. The latest segment was the reunion special and saw several cast members returning to the set to give fans updates about their lives after the show.

While some attended the whole segment, others made appearances in the middle. Trevor was briefly a part of the reunion when he turned on-set, while Laura tuned in for a bit from Spain.

One of the topics that were touched upon during the reunion was Chelsea comparing herself to Megan Fox, when Jimmy asked what she looked like while in the pods. After the two met, Jimmy was let down and felt like he was lied to. Fans online echoed his thoughts, slamming the cast member for allegedly lying about her looks.

Vanessa Lachey asked the Love is Blind season 6 cast member how things were playing out now and she noted that she "regrets, big time." She added that it was a "silly little comment" that flipped her world "upside down."

"I'm really, really stinkin' proud of myself for how I've been handling it," she said.

Love is Blind season 6 cast member Chelsea talks about Jimmy's secret

During the Love is Blind season 6 reunion special, Chelsea opened up about how a small comment about her appearance led to her being bashed online:

"The world is harsh. And you could say anything. You could say, 'I like the color pink,' and people are gonna demolish you. Like, it doesn't matter what you say."

She said she had been taking criticism with grace and "making humor of it."

One fan question was related to Chelsea sharing Jimmy's secret with the world. The latter had told Chelsea in confidence about being physically intimate with one of his friends, which Chelsea repeated in front of the cameras.

Jimmy noted that although he knew he was going to be on a reality show and was putting himself out there, his friend didn't. At the reunion, he stated:

"'I can take it. They didn't deserve it...' She was there as a friend. Someone who loved me. Someone who supported me. When I'm talking to guys, I'm not getting emotional with the fellas. The girls will let me lay into them with where I'm feeling."

Chelsea explained herself and noted that it was a real-life relationship and it was a "huge issue" for her. The Love is Blind season 6 cast member was apologetic about what she did and said she felt horrible and ruined the trust, thus leading to the end of their relationship.

"I didn't even realize the cameras were there. It was just a huge argument that just blew up, and I'm really sorry," she said.

All episodes of Love is Blind season 6 are available to stream on Netflix.