"Proving she's owned by them": Kim Kardashian slammed for statement on Balenciaga child ad controversy 

Reality star and Balenciaga brand ambassador Kim Kardashian issued a statement condemning the label’s recent controversial campaign. The fashion house was accused of promoting child p*rnography through their recent advertisement. Netizens have since taken to social media to express their disappointment in Kim Kardashian’s response to the same.

Balenciaga recently came under fire for their Spring 2023 collection’s Gift Shop campaign. It featured children holding stuffed teddy bears wearing bondage costumes. The photoshoot also included a legal document regarding the Supreme Court’s opinion on a child p*rnographycase, that left internet users appalled.

Regarding the same, Kim Kardashian took to her official Twitter account to address the issue at hand. The reality star has been representing the luxury fashion house in the recent year and has also been appointed as a brand ambassador.

On November 28, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum told her followers that she “wanted the opportunity to speak” to Balenciaga’s team to understand how the campaign came into being.

The 42-year-old also claimed to be “shaken by the disturbing images.” In another tweet, she added that she appreciated the Paris-headquartered fashion house's apology. She also stated that after speaking to them, she believed that the brand understood the "seriousness of the issue." Speaking for Balenciaga, Kardashian promised that the issue would "never happen again."

In another tweet, the Skims founder addressed her relationship with the brand. She said:

“I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with- & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.”

Kim Kardashian @KimKardashian As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children. As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.

Netizens respond to Kim Kardashian’s statement

Internet users were unimpressed by Kim Kardashian’s statement. Many opined that the reality star must have released her statement sooner. Others also claimed to have expected Kardashian to terminate her relationship with the brand considering she is a mother of four children.

Several netizens expressed that Kardashian may not end her relationship with the brand considering the financial profits she is gaining from the same. Many accused the reality star of prioritizing her finances over the safety of children. A few tweets read:

🇺🇸❤🔥That Girl🔥❤🇺🇸 @Ramgirl123 @JackPosobiec Translation: I'll look the other way if the price is right. At least pretend you care. @JackPosobiec Translation: I'll look the other way if the price is right. At least pretend you care.

MissAnthony @NC2020Anthony @JackPosobiec The only reason she finally addressed it is because on her latest Instagram post she didn’t get the response she wanted. Majority people asking her to speak up. She would have gladly kept quiet. @JackPosobiec The only reason she finally addressed it is because on her latest Instagram post she didn’t get the response she wanted. Majority people asking her to speak up. She would have gladly kept quiet.

JR @TheRealJRS87 @JackPosobiec @libsoftiktok Translation: it was awful what they did, but I love money more than anything. Carryon. @JackPosobiec @libsoftiktok Translation: it was awful what they did, but I love money more than anything. Carryon.

Awakenotwoke @Awakenotwoke25 @JackPosobiec @libsoftiktok What I just read is..... "Dear Balenciaga, with this statement, my price just went up" @JackPosobiec @libsoftiktok What I just read is..... "Dear Balenciaga, with this statement, my price just went up"

Shajive Jeganathan @shajive @JackPosobiec @libsoftiktok After a week of “re-evaluating” she’ll issue a statement that her “re-valuation” is complete, and she needs the money. Desperately. @JackPosobiec @libsoftiktok After a week of “re-evaluating” she’ll issue a statement that her “re-valuation” is complete, and she needs the money. Desperately.

Book of Bogan @BookofBogan @JackPosobiec "It's not that I'm not mad... it's just that I like money, and want to see if this will become a non-story first." @JackPosobiec "It's not that I'm not mad... it's just that I like money, and want to see if this will become a non-story first."

🇺🇲 Just me 🇺🇲 @stndup4urcolors @JackPosobiec i wonder how much $ she makes out of the relationship and how much more will they offer now @JackPosobiec i wonder how much $ she makes out of the relationship and how much more will they offer now 👀

Balenciaga apologizes for bondage teddy bears campaign

Last week, Balenciaga took down the ad campaign from their social media platforms and official website after receiving pushback for the photoshoot. In a statement, they stated on their official Instagram account that they:

“sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused.”

Addressing the Supreme Court's "unsettling documents" that were featured in the photoshoot, the fashion house said that they are taking the matter "very seriously." They also announced that they were taking legal action against the creatives responsible for "including unapproved items" for the photoshoot.

They also added that they “strongly condemn” child abuse in any form and stand for the safety and well-being of children.

The brand went on to sue production company North Six. Inc. and the photoshoot's set designer Nicholas Des Jardins for $25 million.

