Puma x June Ambrose "Keeping Score" collection: Price, release date, and more explored

June Ambrose, the multi-hyphenate American artist, rejoined Puma to launch a brand-new collection featuring apparel, accessories, and footwear options. The new collection has been launched to celebrate Women's History Month (March 1, 2023 - March 31, 2023, ) and the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

The duo prepared an all-inclusive range that will feature clothes, bags, sneakers, and a lot more. This marks the second collaboration between the artist and the German sportswear giant after the previous one was launched in September 2022. The duo released their "Keeping Score" collection on Puma's official e-commerce site and select retailers on March 16, 2023.

Puma x June Ambrose "Keeping Score" collection celebrates Women's History Month

The newly launched Puma x June Ambrose "Keeping Score" collection, which celebrates Women's history month (Image via Sportskeeda)

Bridging the gap between sportswear, hip-hop, and high fashion, the duo launched the "Keeping Score" collection. The collection includes pieces such as -

Slipstream Women's sneakers, that retail for $150. These come clad in a green and white color scheme.

Rise NITRO Women's basketball shoes, that retail for $150.

Victory Women's reversible varsity jacket, which retails for $250.

Traveling Basketball Women's track pants, which retail for $165.

Overtime Basketball Women's track jacket, which retails for $185.

Shot Caller Basketball Women's quarter-zip, which retails for $125.

The Screen Long Sleeve Women's basketball tee, that retails for $65.

These are the collection's standout pieces, and other items include basketball apparel for women.

June Ambrose joined forces with the German sportswear giant as the Creative Director in 2020 and subsequently greatly enhanced the brand's fashion game.

The duo debuted their partnership with the launch of the "High Court" collection in 2021, which also marked the first-ever basketball collection for the German label. Additionally, the duo presented the Spring 2023 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on September 13, 2022.

The duo showcased their creativity and debuted over 40 designs in Ambrose's first-ever fashion show with the brand. June has always tried to merge fashion sportswear with the streetwear culture.

In an interview with Paper Magazine, June Ambrose commented upon her collaboration with Puma. She had said that it wasn't just a collection but a brand moment. June added:

"So I think it started from that context and then we asked how do we express that we want to play in the fashion sportswear space and be respected on the street-culture level which is an integral part of the DNA of what I’ve been developing."

The new collection marks the "Keeping Score" collection's second drop since the first was released in January 2023. The official site introduces the second part of "Keeping Score":

"Keeping Score celebrates female empowerment on and off the court. This statement-making line encourages women to own their accomplishments, harness their inner strength, and embrace who they are."

The website adds:

"To tally up wins, learn from losses, and acknowledge that both can have value. The second drop of Keeping Score embodies a victorious post-game spirit, with bold, vibrant designs that fuse fashion and function."

The entire collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Puma and select retailers, starting March 16, 2023.

