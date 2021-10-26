Purgatory movie 2021: Where to watch, cast, plot, and all about Michał Kondrat's film

Purgatory (English title) is the latest movie by the Polish director Michał Kondrat. Kondrat's movie was originally titled Czyściec and released in Poland last year on October 23, 2021. The Polish director is known for creating movies that have Catholicism as a major instrument in their plots.

Kondrat's Two Crowns and Faustina: Love and Mercy, both English titles, dealt with subjects related to faith and real-life personalities. Purgatory, however, is another docudrama-styled film about a common belief among some Christians.

The movie, after a year, has had its release in the USA theaters. Although Purgatory is receiving a release in limited cinema halls, fans interested in religious docudramas can look at the list of theaters.

Purgatory (2021): All about the religious-historical docudrama by Michał Kondrat

When was Purgatory released?

The movie was released in Poland on October 23, 2020 (Image via KONDRAT-MEDIA/YouTube)

As already mentioned, Purgatory (Czyściec) was released in Poland on October 23, 2021, while its US premiere happened recently. In select theaters, the movie's first screening took place in the United States on October 25, 2021.

The next premiere is scheduled to happen on October 28, 2021. Like the first, the second screening will also happen in a limited number of cinema halls. Viewers can check out the additional details on the movie's official website.

How to check the availability and book tickets for the film?

A still from the official trailer (Image via KONDRAT-MEDIA/YouTube)

Fans can head to the movie's page on the official website of Fathom Events. They will encounter two events for the movie: October 25 and October 28. However, the former event is now unavailable, while movie-goers can check out the theaters for the latter one.

They will have to fill in the Zip Code for the city they want to check for and buy the tickets as per the availability.

Purgatory: Cast and what to expect?

Purgatory features various interviews (Image via KONDRAT-MEDIA/YouTube)

It has already been mentioned that Purgatory is a religious-historical drama, set in the 1920s and 1930s, based on the common faith system among Catholics. According to Synopsis of the Michał Kondrat's film:

"Purgatory examines the fate of the soul once it leaves the body after death. Drawing from the accounts of approved mystics such as Fulla Horak, St. Faustina Kowalska, and St. Padre Pio. Purgatory tells the story of immortal souls living both in human bodies and those that have already left this world."

The cast of Purgatory is given below:

Małgorzata Kożuchowska

Philippe Tłokiński

Ida Nowakowska

Kamila Kamińska

Olga Bończyk

Marcin Kwaśny

Małgorzata Lewińska

Maria Niklińska

Henryk Gołębiewski

Dorota Piasecka

Mateusz Dobies

Edited by Prem Deshpande