"Put your manners back in": Tom Cruise snaps when asked about ex-wife Nicole Kidman in old interview

Tom Cruise, the 60-year-old actor, is considered one of the biggest action superstars in Hollywood. He is best known for performing his own dangerous stunts in movies instead of using a stuntman for the same. Beginning his career with the role of Billy in Endless Love, Tom Cruise soon rose to fame and gained immense popularity with his role as the lead character Joel in Risky Business.

Since then, he has been a part of several high-profile movies, including the Top Gun franchise, Mission: Impossible franchise, Jerry Maguire, Eyes Wide Shut, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, and more.

Over his long expanding acting career, Tom Crusie has been in the spotlight of the media for different reasons, including his action skills and personal life. His relationship with ex-wife Nicole Kidman became the talk of the town after the two spit back in 2001, ending their 10-year-long marriage.

In 2005, during an interview with veteran reporter Peter Overton on the show 60 Minutes, Cruise lost his calm and went on to snap at the reporter for asking him questions about his relationship with former wife Nicole Kidman. In the interview, he looked extremely uncomfortable when asked these questions and did not like answering any related to his past married life with Kidman.

At a point during the interview, the movie star became quite irritated with the reporter's questions and told him:

"Put your manners back in....You're stepping over the line."

Tom Cruise asked 60 Minutes Australia reporter Peter Overton to "take responsibility for what you want to know"

During the 60 Minutes show interview in 2005, when reporter Peter Overton asked Cruise if Nicole Kidman was the love of his life, the actor responded by counter-questioning:

"What do you mean Peter?"

When the reporter pointed out the fact that Cruise and Kidman were married for 10 years, the Mission Impossible actor quickly replied with:

"Lisen we raise children... you know, I mean how do you answer that question?...You know I plan on getting married again."

Thereafter, Peter Overton asked the actor if he was planning on "taking kids." When Cruise replied in the affirmative, the reporter returned to his earlier point and stressed the fact that Nicole Kidman was a major part of his life and the love of his life at the time. In response to that, the actor said:

"I loved Nick (Nicole Kidman) very much. There's no question."

When Overton went on to ask Tom Cruise if he wanted Nicole to re-marry, he said:

"Yes! I want Nicole to be happy. That's what I want."

When the reporter further asked him questions related to his personal relationship with Nicole, the actor completely shut down the questions and snapped at him, saying:

"Here's the thing Peter, you're stepping over a line now. You're stepping over line, you know you are."

Thereafter, Overton tried to explain himself by stating that these were the questions that people wanted answers to. However, Tom Cruise retorted with:

"You want to know. Take reponsibility for what you want to know. Don't say what other people... This is a conversation that I'm having with you right now. So, I'm just telling you right now... just put your manners back in."

In 2006, one year after the interview, Tom Cruise went on to marry actress Katie Holmes. However, the couple got divorced in 2012.

Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman married singer and musician Keith Urban in 2006 and the two have been happily married since.

Poll : 0 votes