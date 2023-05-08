Barcelona legend Gerard Pique's ex Shakira spotted hanging out with Tom Cruise at Miami GP, pictures take social media by storm

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique’s former partner Shakira was recorded hanging out with Hollywood icon Tom Cruise at Miami GP on Sunday (May 7).

After being together for over a decade, Shakira and Gerard Pique called time on their relationship in June 2022. The Colombian singer remained at her and Pique’s Barcelona home with boys Milan (10) and Sasha (8) before leaving the Catalan capital for good at the start of April. The “Waka Waka” star, alongside her two boys, Milan and Sasha, has now settled down in Miami, Florida.

On Sunday, Shakira graced Miami Grand Prix with her presence and watched the great Max Verstappen clinch a thrilling win. Not only did she enjoy one of the most thrilling races in the Formula 1 calendar this year, but she also had one of the most cherished celebrities for company.

GQ Sports pictured the pair on the grid in Miami and a fan recorded them having a hearty conversation on the balcony. See the video below:

The singer and Gerard Pique’s oldest, Milan, was seemingly having a grand time at the Miami GP, with him hugging his mother and jumping for joy while holding her hands.

This was not the Colombian superstar’s first time witnessing a sporting masterclass. She was also in attendance when Jimmy Butler and Max Strus carried Miami Heat to a victory over Chicago Bulls on April 15.

Shakira seemingly disses Gerard Pique while accepting Billboard's Latin Woman Of The Year award

Shakira was given Woman Of The Year in the inaugural edition of Billboard’s Women in Latin Music gala on Saturday (May 6). While accepting the prestigious award, the renowned singer seemingly took a thinly-veiled dig at Gerard Pique while talking about the origin of her hit song “BZRP Music Sessions #53”.

She said (via Geo.tv):

“It no longer matters so much whether someone is faithful to you or not, what really matters is whether you continue to be faithful to yourself. It is true that when I felt most lost, it was music that put me on the path back to myself.

“The most important lessons I have learned from other women. For them, for you, I wrote what I wrote and sang what that I sang because only a woman can love to the point of tearing herself apart.”

In the song BZRP Music Sessions #53, Shakira takes quite a few digs at Gerard Pique and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti. Released in January, the song has broken 14 Guinness World Records. It currently holds the record for being the most-streamed Latin song in 24 hours in the history of Spotify.

