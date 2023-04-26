Qdoba Mango Bowls and Salsa: Varieties, availability, and other details revealed

The robust and vibrant Mango Salsa is making a comeback due to popular demand at QDOBA. It is the ideal side to pair with a seasonal meal and has a massive fanbase. Mango salsa is a seasonal topping that the brand generally reintroduces during the summer, but it is so popular that many people attempt to replicate it at home all year round.

After a four-year absence, the popular fast-casual Mexican company invites customers to add this seasonal salsa to their meals. To commemorate the return of the salsa, the brand is offering two new bowls that feature mango salsa as the lead ingredient: the Mango Shrimp bowl and the Mango Chicken bowl.

The company took to its social media account to make the announcement, leaving customers over the moon.

QDOBA @qdoba



Made in-house, it pairs perfectly with our citrus lime shrimp. And because we don’t charge extra for flavor, you guessed it: it’s always on your entrée.



Order it today. It’s BAAAACCCCKKKK! 🌶️🧅🥭 Mango salsa is back for a limited time.Made in-house, it pairs perfectly with our citrus lime shrimp. And because we don’t charge extra for flavor, you guessed it: it’s alwayson your entrée.Order it today. It’s BAAAACCCCKKKK! 🌶️🧅🥭 Mango salsa is back for a limited time.Made in-house, it pairs perfectly with our citrus lime shrimp. And because we don’t charge extra for flavor, you guessed it: it’s always 🆓 on your entrée.Order it today. https://t.co/SwA6reKZoH

Ingredients added to Qdoba Mango Bowls and Salsa

At Qdoba, Mango Salsa is created in-house every day with ripe mangoes, juicy tomatoes, crisp red onions, jalapenos, lime juice, and cilantro. Like all premium toppings at the restaurant, including hand-smashed guacamole and the famous 3-cheese queso, customers may enjoy the delectable, seasonal salsa on any entrée for free.

The Mango Shrimp bowl and the Mango Chicken bowl will now be available with a big dollop of Mango Salsa, tortilla strips, cotija cheese, citrus lime vinaigrette, cilantro lime rice, crisp romaine, and black beans. The brand's Mango Salsa will enhance any bowl, burrito, salad, quesadilla, or side of chips, whether customers opt to feast on the bowls or make their own masterpiece depending on personal preferences.

The brand's Mango Salsa is only available in-restaurant, online, via the brand's website and app for pickup and delivery, and for catering at participating locations in the United States and Canada.

Karin Silk, Chief Marketing Officer at QDOBA, said in a statement:

"We love and are always listening to our passionate fans; we heard them clamoring for the tropical flavors of our Mango Salsa and so we brought it back. We are constantly searching for new ways to excite our guests and keep them coming back for more. Offering unique flavors is what we do best and we are one of the only fast casual restaurants to offer a tropical salsa. We look forward to seeing all the combinations our guests come up with to create their personal masterpiece."

QDOBA hosted the world's first burrito-eating championship on April 6, 2023

On April 6, 2023, the brand hosted the first-ever QDOBA World Burrito Eating Championship in Milwaukee, WI. It collaborated with Major League Eating to launch the event.

The competition included 10 professional eaters, who aspired to create a new world record and win the $10,000 World Burrito Eating Championship.

Katy Velazquez, the Executive Chef at QDOBA, stated in a press release:

“Eating competition focus solely on quantity of food consumed, and while that remains the goal, we wanted to ensure our quality food was center stage by creating a flavor-forward burrito that both professional eaters and fans would love."

About QDOBA

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain that has almost 750 locations across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The brand, which is dedicated to bringing flavor into people's lives, uses ingredients that are freshly prepared in-house by hand throughout the day to create a variety of flavorful menu options. These include burritos, tacos, quesadillas, bowls, nachos, and salads to suit customers' personal tastes and cravings.

With over 150M flavor combinations, diners can always expect premium toppings on each entrée, including the classic 3-cheese queso and hand-crafted guacamole.

Poll : 0 votes