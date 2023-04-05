How to avail Chipotle’s National Burrito Day deal? Details explored

On April 6, 2023, Chipotle will celebrate National Burrito Day by giving away 10,000 taco freebies. Throughout the day, @ChipotleTweets will pleasantly surprise burrito aficionados everywhere by dispersing codes that customers can text to 888-222 for a chance to win one of the 10,000 free burritos.

To cap off the celebration of National Burrito Day on April 6, the food chain is also providing free delivery for orders made through its website and mobile app when using the promo code "DELIVER" at checkout.

20,000 free burritos are being offered by Chipotle on Grubhub in advance of National Burrito Day

On the first Thursday of April of each year, the US celebrates National Burrito Day. To commemorate the event, Chipotle is once again collaborating with the food ordering and delivery platform to give fans an early opportunity to celebrate National Burrito Day. It is giving away 20,000 free burritos on orders of $20 or more beginning April 5, 2023, while supplies last.

Simply make a $20 or more order through Grubhub to take advantage of the offer, and you'll get a free burrito. A single redemption is allowed per customer for the promotion, which will be immediately applied at checkout.

Between April 5 and April 8, 2023, or while supplies last, the promotion will be available for eligible orders made at participating Chipotle locations using the Grubhub platform (including Seamless).

According to the Mexican grill chain, burritos were the most popular dish ordered through the delivery service in 2022, so the two companies teamed up to offer customers an early opportunity to celebrate.

Along with Chipotle Mexican Grill, there are two more restaurant chains that have announced discounts:

El Pollo Loco: The company, which has its headquarters in Costa Mesa, is launching a new app and revamping its rewards program on National Burrito Day. Both new and current Loco Rewards users can get a burrito for free on April 6. Then, according to a press release, 30 members will be chosen to earn 1 million points on the 30 days between National Burrito Day and Cinco de Mayo.

Rubio's Coastal Grill: On April 6, every tortilla on the menu will be $7.99. Customers can scan a QR code at the register or use the promo code BURRITO for transactions made through apps or online.

In brief about the Mexican Grill chain

Mexican grill eatery Chipotle (CMG) offers a small selection with lots of meal customization options. With more than 3000 locations both domestically and internationally, the restaurant first opened its doors in 1993.

What Chipotle founder Steve Ells discovered about American food production served as the basis for the company's motto, "food with integrity." The chain asserts that Ells' commitment to providing food that was ethically and naturally created results in meat that is tastier than that offered by other restaurants.

The brand serves authentic foods with natural flavors, wholesome ingredients, and products from ethically sourced suppliers in an effort to improve the world.

