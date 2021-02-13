Quackity has been all over social media recently talking about how big a fan he is of Taylor Swift. Posting from his alternate Twitter account, Quackity4k, the Minecraft YouTuber has been trying to get her attention on social media for a very long time, incessantly tagging her on all his socials.

omg guys??🤭🤭🤭i think quackity likes taylor swift??🤭🤭🤭omg🤭 (part 2) pic.twitter.com/yGn8H8M9sl — bea (@honkityinnit) January 10, 2021

While mostly unsuccessful in getting the pop star's attention, Quackity finds competition in Karl Jacobs, who replied to Taylor Swift's post and got a like from the queen herself, much to Quackity's chagrin.

Also read: Corpse Husband Billboard: Fans want him to feature at Times Square beside Emma Langevin

Quackity responds as Taylor Swift likes Karl Jacobs' Tweet

Taylor this is such a win.

Lets celebrate. Minecraft sometime, would be lots of fun! Lemme know what you think 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/PAcCAe9BAV — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) February 12, 2021

After announcing a new single on her Twitter handle, Taylor Swift got a reply from none other than Karl Jacobs, who, most likely as a joke, asked the singer if she was up for some Minecraft someday. Taylor Swift stunned fans by actually liking the Tweet, which sent them into a tizzy.

Many fans tried to get Karl's attention to the fact that she liked the tweet, but Karl has not responded to it yet.

KARL AKRL AKRL KARL AKRLARK LARKARL KARKLA RK pic.twitter.com/iAb8zXXmLw — may (@BriToBlame) February 12, 2021

Advertisement

While some fans were occupied here, many were laughing at how Quackity would respond once he found out. As an avid fan who hasn't even been acknowledged, fans were snickering at the thought of a jealous Quackity.

QUACKITYS GONNA REPLY JUST WAIT — y?? (@honkffs) February 12, 2021

poor quackitys punching the air rn pic.twitter.com/obn77yQtbg — meg??? (@heyymeg_) February 12, 2021

Advertisement

Preferring to keep his dignity in check, Quackity tried to play it off as nonchalantly as possible, by simply replying with a '?'.

While Quackity may feel he has saved face, fans are sending in hilarious responses to the situation at the Minecraft YouTuber's expense.

pain pic.twitter.com/KI16n9Z6BU — why is it caaglan1 (@caaglan1) February 13, 2021

Karl Jacobs and Quackity have been making waves on Twitter, as the Minecraft community recently ratio'd beauty guru James Charles when he unveiled his new bald look.

Also read: YouTuber Destery Smith accused of grooming and pedophilia by multiple fans