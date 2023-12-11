Quando Rondo net worth: Fortune explored as rapper gets arrested by FBI on federal drug charges

Rapper Quando Rondo was arrested on December 8 in Savannah at around midnight and was taken into custody by the FBI on federal drug charges, as per WJCL. He was allegedly charged with conspiring to distribute and possess fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana, as per ABC 17 News. According to a spokesperson of the department, he was arrested without incident.

The Savannah Police reported that Quando was pulled over at Burroughs Street and 37th Street. None of the other people present in the vehicle were taken into custody.

This comes after the rapper was arrested in July for violating Georgia's substances law. According to The Associated Press, in June, the rapper was accused of allegedly participating in criminal activity affiliated with his local chapter of Rollin' 60s, a street gang.

Exploring Quando Rondo's net worth

Despite his brushes with the law, the rapper has made a name for himself in the music industry. As of 2023, the I Remember singer's net worth reportedly stands at $1 million, as per Networth202. Quando Rondo's wealth is a result of his music sales, live performances, and record deals.

The rapper also earns money via his YouTube channel, receiving millions of views on his videos. His annual income is estimated to be more than $120,000, as per Biooverview.

Quando Rondo rose to fame with the release of his hit single I Remember featuring Lil Baby. This song earned him a lot of recognition all over the world. His tracks generated millions of views on YouTube and he generated income by capitalizing on the release of his first mixtape, Life B4 Fame, featuring Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and others.

His mixtapes were recognized as one of the best to release in 2018, and he was acknowledged by popular artists such as NBA Youngboy, who offered him a record deal with Never Broke Again. Rondo was considered one of the top rappers in the U.S. after he collaborated with popular artists such as Rich Homie Quan, Lil Baby, and NBA Young Boy, among others.

Born on March 23, 1999, in Savannah, Georgia, Quando Rondo or Tyquian Terrel Bowman spent the majority of his teenage years locked up in juvenile detention centers before he decided to pursue a music career.

He started his music career by releasing snippets of his songs on Facebook and SoundCloud. In 2018, his songs I Remember, Motivation, and Paradise caught the attention of renowned rappers. Quando Rondo soon went on to sign a record deal with Never Again LLC and later with YB for $150,000, as per Biooverview.

Quando Rondo was indicted on drug and gang charges earlier this year

Quando Rondo was indicted on drug and gang charges (Image via Twitter/@Pia_Fidelis)

The rapper was arrested on federal drug charges on Friday. The FBI is yet to reveal the specific charges on which the rapper has been arrested.

This comes after he was indicted on drug and gang charges earlier this year. In June, Prosecutors accused the rapper of illegally using a cell phone to facilitate a drug deal, as per Complex. Savannah Morning News reported that prosecutors claimed that the rapper also allegedly instructed another defendant to negotiate marijuana prices and arranged to travel to Macon, GA to pay the alleged supplier.

Quando Rondo, along with 19 other people, were listed in a multiple-page indictment in June, which included 49 counts of drug charges, gang affiliation, and illegal use of cell phones, as per Complex.

However, later that month, the rapper was granted $100,000 bail on the grounds that he surrender his passport, refrain from carrying a firearm and illegal drugs, and have no contact with his co-defendants.

According to Rolling Stone, the rapper is now expected to appear in court sometime around December 17.