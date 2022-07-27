Quordle #185 hints and answers for today: Thursday, July 28

Popular word-game Quordle is getting wide acceptance from players each day, as the game has a tendency to get people hooked. Quordle is four times more challenging than its inspiration, Wordle, but the way in which both games have to be played are similar.

Both games require players to guess five-letter words. While Wordle allows players five attempts to guess one such word, Quordle gives a player nine attempts to guess four words. As players enter the letters into the grid, the tiles keep changing colour.

If the players enter the right letter in the right grid, the colour of the tile changes to green, if they enter a letter which belongs to the word, but is not in the right place, the tile changes its colour to yellow. Finally, if a letter does not belong to the word at all, the tile changes its colour to gray.

The game also offers a Practise mode to users so they can sharpen their skills. It further displays all the words at the end, in case players do not get them all right. In case you have not figured out all the words for today’s game, we are here to help you with hints and solutions.

Quordle #185 hints: Three words have repetitive letters and one word is uncommon

Hint 1: The word can be difficult for many to guess as the letter Z is repeated twice in it. The word refers to something which is difficult to perceive, indistinct or vague. It could also mean something that has a frizzy texture or appearance.

Hint 2: The word rhymes with flyer, and refers to a small tool with two handles for holding or putting small things like nails, or for cutting wire. This word does not have any repetitive letters.

Hint 3: This word also has a repetitive letter in it. It means to arise or the opposite of being asleep.

Hint 4: This word also has a repetitive letter in it. The word means to set again or differently.

Quordle #185 solutions

The first two words in today’s quordle are relatively hard as compared to the last two.

The first word in today’s game is 'Fuzzy.' Cambridge Dictionary defines the adjective form of Fuzzy as something which is not clear. The word could define shapes that do not have clear edges, or (of a sound, especially from a television, radio, etc.) or something which is not clear, usually because of other unwanted noises making it difficult to hear. The two Zs can make it difficult for the players to guess this word.

The next word in today’s game is 'Plier.' Merriam Webster defines a plier as a small pincer for holding small objects or for bending and cutting wire.

The following word in today’s game is 'Awake,' and it is relatively easier than the above words. It means to cease sleeping, or waking up.

The last word in today’s game is 'Reset,' which means to set again. As per Merriam Webster, it means to change the reading of something, often to zero.

