Quordle #184 hints and answers for today: Wednesday, July 27

The popular word game Quordle has entered its sixth month, attracting more users every day. The game was created by Wordle fans who wanted to make it more challenging. While Wordle requires the players to guess one-five letter word in five attempts, Quordle players have to guess four words in nine attempts or less. The rules for Quordle are similar to its inspiration.

Players have to guess a five-letter word and enter it into the grid. If they enter the right letter and put it in the right place, the tile on the grid turns green. If they enter a letter and the tile turns yellow, it means that the letter belongs to the word but has not been entered in the right place. If a tile turns gray while entering a letter, it means that the letter is incorrect and does not belong to the word.

Quordle is a bit more challenging than Wordle because the players get only four attempts to guess four words. However, it gives its players a chance to practise with the Practice mode. If a player gets the answers wrong, they can see the whole solution at the end of the game. Today’s game has two words that have repetitive letters, and one challenging word. Continue reading to find the hints and solutions for today's game.

Quordle #184 Hints: Two words are beginning from E

Hint 1: The first word for today’s game begins and ends with the same letter, E. The meaning of the word is to escape from or avoid, in a skilful or cunning way.

Hint 2: The second word for today’s game was used in archaic English, and refers to an elf-like person or someone who is small in stature. It could also mean something that is tiny or delicate.

Hint 3: The third word in today’s game is to damage or destroy something. It is also the title of a famous song from Florence+ the Machine.

Hint 4: The fourth word in today’s game has one letter which is repeated twice. It refers to an artificial waterway constructed to allow the passage of ships or boats. Recently, a large ship got stuck for weeks in one such waterway in Egypt, blocking the route for other ships to pass, disrupting travel and trade passages.

Quordle #184 Solutions

If you haven't guessed it yet, the words for today's game are as follows:

The first solution for today’s game is 'Elude'. It means to evade or to avoid something. Merriam Webster defines the meaning of the word as "to escape the perception, understanding, or grasp of something."

The next word in today’s game is 'Elfin'. It originates from the word elf and is used to describe a person who is small and delicate.

Quordle @quordle



Daily Quordle 182





quordle.com A nice chill easy day for a change! ⛱️Daily Quordle 182 A nice chill easy day for a change! ⛱️Daily Quordle 1827️⃣6️⃣5️⃣4️⃣quordle.com https://t.co/MmqFt4ZMZR

The next word in today’s game is 'Wreck'. According to the Collins dictionary, the definition of the word is "to completely destroy or ruin something."

The last word in today’s game is 'Canal', which refers to an artificial waterway constructed to allow the passage of boats or ships inland or to convey water for irrigation.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far