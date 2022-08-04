Quordle #193 hints and answers for today: Friday, August 5

Released earlier this year, the word-game Quordle is gaining considerable popularity among word-game enthusiasts, attracting new players every day. The game was created by Wordle fans, who wanted to take the difficulty level up by a notch. As intended, it is four times more challenging than its inspiration. However, the basic rules for both games are similar.

While players are required to guess one word in Wordle in five attempts, Quordle allows players to guess four letters in nine attempts or less. If you are playing the game for the first time, you might find it a little difficult. However, the game offers a "Practice" mode, which allows users to hone their skills.

Players are required to enter a five letter word in Quordle. If they enter the correct letter in the grid, the tile color changes to green. If the letter entered in the grid changes to yellow, it means that the letter belongs to the word but has not been entered in the right place. If the tile color changes to gray, it means the letter does not belong to the word at all.

Sometimes, the game can get tricky as players will have to enter the same letter twice. Quordle is notorious for giving words which have the same letter twice. Today’s game has two such words.

Let us take a look at the hints and solutions for today’s game below.

Quordle #193 hints: Today’s game has two words with repetitive letters

Hint 1: The first word in today’s game has repetitive letters. The first and the last letters are the same. The word refers to smell or fragrance.

Hint 2: The second word in today’s game also has repetitive letters. The letter F is repeated in this word, and it refers to a position, specifically a number or a rank.

Hint 3: The third word in today’s game means to operate and control the direction and speed of a motor vehicle. It is also a synonym of "motivation."

Hint 4: This can be a tricky word as it is not very commonly used. It begins with a Y and ends with a T. The substance is often used while baking bread.

Quordle #193 answers

The first word in today’s game is 'Aroma.' Cambridge Dictionary defines it as a strong, pleasant smell, usually from food or drink. The letter A is repeated in the first and the last place, which can make guessing the word a little difficult.

The next word in today’s game is 'Fifth.' This, again, is a simple yet tricky word, due the presence of the letter F in two places. The word comes from the word five, and Cambridge Dictionary defines it as one of five equal parts of something.

The third word in today’s game is 'Drive.' Merriam Webster defines it as an activity that involves operating a mechanism and its controls and direct the course of a vehicle. It also refers to an innate, biologically determined urge to attain a goal or satisfy a need.

The last word in today’s game is 'Yeast.' It is a type of fungus that is used in making alcoholic drinks such as beer and wine, and for making bread swell and become light.

