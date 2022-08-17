Quordle #206 hints and answers for today: Thursday, August 18

Quordle, the popular word game, has been around for over six months. The game was designed by people who wanted to make its inspiration Wordle more challenging. As intended, the game is four times more challenging. Players are required to guess four words which have five letters in them. They are given nine attempts or less to guess all the words.

The accuracy of the letters entered by players is shown by the tile-colors. If the tile color changes to green, the player has entered the correct letter. If it changes to yellow, it means the letter belongs to the word but has not been entered in the right place. If the tile color changes to gray, it means the letter entered is not correct.

All such gray-tiled letters should be eliminated as they will not come into further use. By means of elimination, and looking at the tile colors, players can get close to guessing all the right words.

Quordle offers a "Practice" mode for players who are finding the game too difficult. The practice mode offers innumerable attempts. With the help of this mode, players do not have to wait for 24 hours to practice the new game. Moreover, the game also shows all the correct answers after players have exhausted all their attempts.

Sometimes, Quordle will give double-lettered words as well. These words are, more often than not, adjectives. Such words can also be non-adjectives, as is the case in today’s game. Today’s game has two words with repetitive letters, which make the guessing-game challenging.

Quordle #206 Hints

Hint 1: The first word has three vowels -- O, U, and E. It is still, however, difficult to guess, as more often than not its plural form is used. The word refers to a parasite.

Hint 2: This word does not have any repetitive letters. It refers to a large country house with land.

Hint 3: This word can be difficult to guess since it has an Indian origin. It also has the letter A getting repeated, and refers to an Indian ruler.

Hint 4: This word has the letter T being repeated. It refers to the eighth letter of the Greek alphabet and is often used in geometry.

Quordle #206 answers:

The first word in today’s game is 'Louse.' Cambridge Dictionary describes it as a very small insect that lives on the bodies or in the hair of people and animals. It can be challenging to guess as the word is not used very often. The use of its plural 'lice' is more common than its singular form.

The second word in today’s Quordle is 'Manor.' A manor refers to a house or hall of an estate. Merriam Webster defines manor-born as someone who is born into circumstances of wealth and privilege.

The third word in today’s game is 'Rajah.' This word is of Indian-origin and refers to a title extended to dignitaries and nobles in India during the British Raj. It is a challenging word as it is not very often that such a word is given in the game.

The last word in today’s Quordle is 'Theta,' which, again, is not a common word. The word refers to the eighth letter of the Greek alphabet.

