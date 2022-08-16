Quordle #205 hints and answers for today: Wednesday, August 17

Popular word-game Quordle was released nearly six-months ago, and it attracts new players every day. The game is a lot like its inspiration, Wordle. However, as intended, it is four times more challenging since players are required to guess four words in nine attempts or less. The game displays grids to the players. Depending on the accuracy of the letters entered, the tiles on the grid change colors.

To begin the game, players should guess a five-letter word. If they enter the right letter in the right place, the tile color changes to green. If they enter a letter which belongs to the word, but has not been entered in the right place, it changes to yellow. If they enter an inaccurate letter altogether, the tile color changes to gray.

If you are just switching from Wordle, the game might seem a little difficult. However, it gets easier with time and practice. Quordle also offers a "Practice" mode to players. The game also displays all the correct answers after the players have exhausted all their attempts.

Sometimes, Quordle gives double-lettered words. More often than not, these are adjectives. Most adjectives in the game, even if they do not have double letters, will end with a Y. Sometimes, the game might also give words that are in the past tense.

Quordle #205 hints: Today’s game has one word which is an adjective

beach ‼️ @BUBBLING_BEACH





the pursuit of eagles has long passed, only the chase of the albatross matters anymore Daily Quordle 203the pursuit of eagles has long passed, only the chase of the albatross matters anymore Daily Quordle 2033️⃣5️⃣4️⃣6️⃣the pursuit of eagles has long passed, only the chase of the albatross matters anymore https://t.co/QyBIbLjVYP

Hint 1: As mentioned above, Quordle sometimes has words that are adjectives. This word is an adjective and ends with a Y. It refers to something which is full of prickles.

Hint 2: This word starts with a W and ends with a Z. It refers to a dance in triple time performed by a couple who, as a pair, turn rhythmically round and round as they progress around the dance floor.

Hint 3: This word refers to a part of the body. It also refers to a large musical instrument that has rows of pipes.

Hint 4: This word means when someone is by themselves, or without any company. It has three vowels, A, E, and O.

Quordle #205 answers

The first word in today’s game is 'Spiny.' The word refers to something which is covered or armed with spines. Merriam Webster defines the word as referring to something which abounds with difficulties, obstacles, or annoyances.

The second word in today’s game is 'Waltz.' According to Collins Dictionary, a waltz is a dance in which two people hold each other and move around the floor doing special steps in time to waltz music. The presence of W and Z makes guessing the word challenging.

The third word in today’s game is 'Organ,' which refers to a part of the body of an animal or plant that performs a particular job. Cambridge dictionary also describes organ as a musical instrument with a keyboard. Sound is produced when the air is forced through pipes of different sizes and lengths when the keys are pressed with the hands or feet.

The last word in today’s game is 'Alone.' It has three vowels and is used to mean when someone is separated from others.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das