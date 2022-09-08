Quordle #228 hints and answers for today: Friday, September 9

Popular word game Quordle has been around for over seven months and it is gaining new users every day. Originally inspired by Wordle, the game requires players to guess five words in nine attempts or less. The game is four times more difficult than Wordle, which requires players to guess only one word in five attempts or less.

The basic principles of both games remain the same. Users basically need to guess a five-letter word randomly. Depending on the accuracy of the letters entered, the tiles change colors.

If a letter has been entered accurately, the tile color changes to green. The tile color changes to yellow in case the letter entered belongs to the word but has not been entered in the right place. The tile color changes to gray in case the letter entered is inaccurate altogether.

Such letters must be avoided from being entered into further attempts, as they do not belong to any word. Quordle also offers a practice mode to users, which helps them get better at the game. Usually, players have to wait 24 hours before they can get their hands on a new game.

The game also gives words in various tense forms. These include present-continuous, past-participle and simple present form of tenses.The word could be a "ing" or a "ed" word depending on the tense and suffix. The game also gives double-lettered words.

Such words can be adjectives, non-adjectives or nouns. If the words are adjectives, they will most likely end with a Y. Such words are likely to have two continuous letters, one after the other.

Quordle #228 hint: Today’s game has one unusual word and no double-lettered words

Hint 1: The first word in today’s quordle refers to a bunch or a cluster. The word starts with a C and ends with a P.

Hint 2: This word starts with a P and ends with a D. The word is a unit of measurement. It specifically refers to units of mass and weight specifically.

Hint 3: This word refers to a passage between rows of seats. The word is mostly used in the context of airplanes, church, theatre, an aircraft, or trains.

Hint 4: This is the most difficult word in today’s game. It refers to hauling or lifting device consisting of a rope or chain wound around a horizontal rotating drum, turned typically by a crank or by motor.

Quordle #228 answers

The first word in today’s quordle is Clump. As per the Cambridge dictionary, the word refers to a solid mass.

The second word in today’s game is Pound. According to the Cambridge Dictionary, a pound is a unit used for measuring weight. One pound is approximately equal to 454 grams.

The third word in today’s is Aisle. The word has appeared in previous iterations of the game. Collins Dictionary describes the aisle as a walkway between or along sections of seats in the theater or classroom. The word can be a bit tricky to guess as the ''S'' in the word is silent.

The last word in today’s game is Winch. The word refers to a hauling or lifting device consisting of a rope or chain winding round a horizontal rotating drum, turned typically by a crank or by motor. It is an uncommon word, and can hence be challenging to guess.

