Quordle #232 hints and answers for today: Tuesday, September 13

Quordle, the popular word game, has been around for seven months. The game quickly drew a large number of players from all over the world in a short period of time. Originally inspired by Wordle, the word game was designed to be more challenging. Both games are essentially the same in principle. However, Quordle requires players to guess five words in nine attempts or less. The game presents its players with grids. Players have to enter letters in the grids. Depending on the accuracy of the letters entered, the tiles change colors.

The tile turns green if an accurate letter has been entered. In the event that the players enter a letter that belongs to the word but has not been entered in the right place, the tile color changes to yellow. The tile color changes to gray if an inaccurate letter has been entered. By eliminating the gray-colored tiles, players can get close to guessing the right word.

beach ‼️ @BUBBLING_BEACH





hey hold on now thats a name you cant do that Daily Quordle 230hey hold on now thats a name you cant do that Daily Quordle 2306️⃣4️⃣8️⃣5️⃣hey hold on now thats a name you cant do that https://t.co/XI95QpvNpt

Quordle offers double-lettered words. Such words can be adjectives, non-adjectives, or nouns. The double-lettered adjectives more often than not end with a Y. The double-lettered non-adjectives are likely to be nouns and the placement of their double letters might not be continuous. The game also offers words in the present-continuous, past-participle, or simple-present tenses. Quordle also offers a practice mode to players which helps them get better at the game.

Quordle #232 Hints: Today’s game has a word with two sets of repetitive letters

Hint 1: The first word in today’s Quordle starts with an H and ends with a T. The word refers to a robbery. A popular Netflix show’s second part was named after this word.

Hint 2: The second word in today’s game starts with a D and ends with an N. The word means to die through submersion in and inhalation of water.

Hint 3: The third word in today’s game starts with an A and ends with an E. It also has the word A being repeated in the fourth place. The word refers to a simple, non-flowering, and typically aquatic plant of a large group, such as seaweeds and many single-celled forms.

Hint 4: The final word in today's game contains two letters that are repeated. It starts with a B and ends with an E. The word is used in reference to a beautiful girl or woman.

Quordle #232 answers:

The first word in today’s game is Heist. Cambridge Dictionary describes a Heist as a crime in which valuable things are taken illegally and often violently from a place or person.

The second word in today’s game is Drown. Merriam Webster describes Drown as to suffocate by submersion, especially in water.

The third word in today’s Quordle is Algae. It refers to a simple, non-flowering, and typically aquatic plant of a large group that includes the seaweeds and many single-celled forms. The letter A is repeated in the first and fourth positions.

The last word in today’s game is Belle. In this word, both the letters E and L are repeated. Collins Dictionary describes a belle as a beautiful woman, especially the most beautiful woman at a party or in a group.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora