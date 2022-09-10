Quordle #230 hints and answers for today: Sunday, September 11

Quordle, the popular word game, was originally inspired by Wordle. The game, which has been around for over seven months, was intended to be more challenging for players. Since its inception, Quordle has earned a significant number of users. Both Wordle and Quordle are the same in terms of rules. Players are required to guess five-letter words in both games. In Quordle, players are required to guess four words in nine attempts or less.

Both games present grids to players in which they are supposed to enter letters. Depending on the accuracy of the letters entered, the tiles change colors. If players enter the correct letter in the right place, the tile color changes to green. The tile color changes to yellow if the players enter a letter that belongs to the word. Quordle also offers a practice mode to players, which helps them get better at the game.

Quordle offers double-lettered words. Such words can be adjectives, non-adjectives, or nouns. The double-lettered adjectives more often than not end with a Y. Such words can also be non-adjectives. Sometimes the game also presents words in present-continuous or simple present forms. Such words might end with Ing or Ed, depending on the tense of the word.

Quordle #230 hints: Today’s game has two words with repetitive letters and one word ending with a Y

Hint 1: This word has appeared in previous versions of the game. It begins with an M and ends with an E. It refers to food being chopped finely or cut up or ground.

Hint 2: This word starts and ends with the same letter. It refers to an animal or means of transport bred or designed for racing.

Hint 3: This word can be the name of a boy. It has the letter L repeated in the third and fourth positions. The word begins with a B and ends with a Y. It refers to a tin or enamel cooking pot with a lid and a wire handle, used during camping.

Hint 4: This word refers to an open sore on an external or internal surface of the body, caused by a break in the skin or mucous membrane which fails to heal.

Quordle #230 answers

The first word in today’s game is Mince. Cambridge Dictionary describes Mince as meat, usually beef, that has been cut up into very small pieces, often using a special machine.

The second word in today’s game is Racer and it refers to a person or thing that races or somebody who competes in a race.

The third word in today’s game is Billy. Even though the word is not an adjective, it has double letters and ends with a Y. The word refers to a police officer's club or baton, a heavy wooden stick used as a weapon. In Australia or New Zealand, it refers to a metal or enamelware pail or pot with a lid and wire bail.

The last word in today’s game is Ulcer. Merriam Webster describes an ulcer as a break in the skin or mucous membrane with loss of surface tissue, disintegration and necrosis of epithelial tissue, and often pus.

