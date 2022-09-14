Quordle #234 hints and answers for today: Thursday, September 15

Quordle, the popular word game, requires players to guess over five-lettered words. Originally inspired by Wordle, Quordle was designed to be more challenging and difficult. As intended, the game is four times more challenging and requires players to guess four words instead of just one. Both games, however, are the same in principle. The game presents players with grids, which change colors as letters are entered into them.

Depending on the accuracy of the letter entered, the tiles change colors. If the player has entered an accurate letter, the tile color changes to green. If the tile changes to yellow, it means that a letter belonging to the word has been entered.

However, it has not been entered in the right place. The tile color changes to gray if an inaccurate letter has been entered into the grid. This eliminates the wrong letter and helps players guess the correct word.

The game can feel a bit challenging for players who are trying it for the first time. For this purpose, the game offers a Practice mode. Players can hone their skills and get better at the game by using the Practice mode.

Quordle gives words which are not very difficult to guess. However, it can feel challenging for players switching from Wordle. The game frequently gives double-lettered words that can be adjectives or non-adjectives.

If such words are adjectives, they will most likely end with the letter Y.

However, the game also gives words ending with a Y, which might not be adjectives. The game also includes words in different tenses, such as present-continuous, simple-present, and past-participle. Such words may end with a "Ed" or a "Ing" depending on their tenses.

Quordle #234 hints: Today’s game has three words with repetitive letters

Hint 1: This word begins with an A and ends with a C. This word refers to a space or room inside or partially inside a building's roof, and it is frequently used to describe a room where ghosts or supernatural entities reside. This word has one letter that is repeated.

Hint 2: This is the only word in today's game that does not contain any repeating letters. It refers to heavy blackish or very dark brown timber derived primarily from tropical trees. The word starts with an E and ends with a Y.

Hint 3: This word refers to all the people employed by a particular organization. The letter F is being repeated in the fourth and fifth positions.

Hint 4: The letter C appears twice in the last word of today's game, in the first and fourth positions. It describes a large spiral shell.

Quordle #234 answers

The first word in today’s quordle is Attic. Cambridge Dictionary describes attic as the space or room at the top of a building, under the roof, often used for storing things.

The second word in today’s game is Ebony. Merriam Webster describes Ebony as a hard, heavy, blackish wood yielded by various tropical, chiefly Southeast Asian trees.

the ‘enter’ and ‘delete’ buttons switch places between wordle and quordle and half the battle is figuring out which is which Daily Quordle 232the ‘enter’ and ‘delete’ buttons switch places between wordle and quordle and half the battle is figuring out which is which Daily Quordle 2324️⃣8️⃣6️⃣7️⃣the ‘enter’ and ‘delete’ buttons switch places between wordle and quordle and half the battle is figuring out which is which https://t.co/caT5dZpReS

The third word in today’s game is Staff. It refers to a group of people who work for an organization, often for a special purpose.

The last word in today’s quordle is Conch. Collins Dictionary describes conch as the large, spiral, univalve shell of any of the various marine mollusks.

