Quordle #235 hints and answers for today: Friday, September 16

Quordle, the popular word game, requires players to guess over five-lettered words. Originally inspired by Wordle, Quordle was designed to be more challenging and difficult.

As intended, the game is four times more challenging and requires players to guess four words instead of just one. Both games, however, are the same in principle. The game presents players with grids, which change colors as letters are entered into them.

Depending on the accuracy of the letter entered, the tiles change colors. If the player has entered an accurate letter, the tile color changes to green. If the tile changes to yellow, it means that a letter belonging to the word has been entered.

However, it has not been entered in the right place. The tile color changes to gray if an inaccurate letter has been entered into the grid. This eliminates the wrong letter and helps players guess the correct word.

The game can feel a bit challenging for players who are trying it for the first time. For this purpose, the game offers a Practice mode. Players can hone their skills and get better at the game by using the Practice mode.

Quordle gives words which are not very difficult to guess. However, it can feel challenging for players switching from Wordle. The game frequently gives double-lettered words that can be adjectives or non-adjectives.

If such words are adjectives, they will most likely end with the letter Y.

However, the game also gives words ending with a Y, which might not be adjectives. The game also includes words in different tenses, such as present-continuous, simple-present, and past-participle. Such words may end with a "Ed" or a "Ing" depending on their tenses.

Quordle #235 hints: Today’s game has two words with repetitive letters

beach ‼️ @BUBBLING_BEACH





the ‘enter’ and ‘delete’ buttons switch places between wordle and quordle and half the battle is figuring out which is which Daily Quordle 232the ‘enter’ and ‘delete’ buttons switch places between wordle and quordle and half the battle is figuring out which is which Daily Quordle 2324️⃣8️⃣6️⃣7️⃣the ‘enter’ and ‘delete’ buttons switch places between wordle and quordle and half the battle is figuring out which is which https://t.co/caT5dZpReS

Hint 1: This word starts with a T and ends with a B. It refers to a strong, regular beat or sound.

Hint 2: This word is an adjective ending with the letter Y. It also has another Y in the third position. The word is used when a person is outwardly shy or modest.

Hint 3: This word starts and ends with E. It refers to something which happens afterwards or as a result.

Hint 4: The word denotes a higher level. It starts with an A and ends with an E.

Quordle #235 answers

The first word in today’s game is Throb. Merriam Webster describes the meaning of Throb as to feel repeated pangs of pain or to beat hard or fast.

The second word in today’s game is Coyly. The word can be a bit challenging to guess due to the presence of two Ys in it. Cambridge Dictionary describes Coyly as in a way that is or pretends to be shy, or like a child.

The third word in today’s game is Ensue. The word starts and ends with an E. It refers to something that happens after something else, especially as a result of it.

The last word in today’s quordle is Above. The word denotes a higher level or layer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal