Quordle #242 hints and answers for today: Friday, September 23

The popular word-game Quordle has completed nearly eight months. The game was inspired by Wordle but it is a bit more challenging. As intended, the game requires players to guess four words in nine attempts or less. Both games remain the same in principle and require players to guess five-letter words. The games come in the form of grids in which players are supposed to enter letters. Depending on the accuracy of the words entered, the tiles change colors.

The tile color changes to green when players enter accurate letters. It changes to yellow in case the letter belongs to the word but has not been entered in the right place. The tile color changes to gray if the letter entered is inaccurate. By avoiding gray-colored tiles, players can get close to guessing the accurate words.

Quordle might initially feel challenging to some. However, the game has a practice mode that helps players get better at it. The game often gives some words which have repetitive letters. Such words can be adjectives, non-adjectives or adverbs. Sometimes Quordle might give words that end with Y. The game also gives words in various tense forms. So, players can expect words in their simple present form that ends with an ING or simple past form which ends with an ED.

Quordle #242 hints: Today’s game has three words with the letter L being repeated in them

Hint 1: This word has the letter L being repeated in fourth and fifth place. It is used to express words in the future tense.

Hint 2: This word also has the letter L being repeated in fourth and fifth place. It means to live in or at a specified place.

Hint 3: This is the only word in today’s quordle with no repetitive letters. It refers to the tough outer part of a loaf of bread or a pizza.

Hint 4: This word has the letter L being repeated in third and fourth place. It ends with the letter Y.

Quordle #242 answers

The first word in today’s game is Shall. Cambridge Dictionary notes that Shall is used to say that something certainly will or must happen, or that you are determined that something will happen.

The second word in today’s game is Dwell. Collins Dictionary describes the meaning of dwell as to live or stay as a permanent resident, reside, to live or continue in a given condition or state. The word has appeared in previous editions of the game.

The third word in today’s game is Crust. Merriam Webster describes a crust as the hardened outside surface of bread, a hard dry piece of bread, the pastry cover of a pie, or a hard outer cover or surface layer.

The last word in today’s game is Willy. The word, according to the Cambridge dictionary, refers to a boy’s or man’s genital organ.

