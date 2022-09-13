Quordle #233 hints and answers for today: Wednesday, September 14

Quordle, the popular word game, requires players to guess over five-lettered words. Originally inspired by Wordle, Quordle was designed to be more challenging and difficult. As intended, the game is four times more challenging and requires players to guess four words instead of just one. Both games, however, are the same in principle. The game presents players with grids, which change colors as letters are entered in them.

Depending on the accuracy of the letter entered, the tiles change colors. If the player has entered an accurate letter, the tile color changes to green. If the tile changes to yellow, it means that a letter belonging to the word has been entered. However, it has not been entered in the right place. The tile color changes to gray if an inaccurate letter has been entered into the grid. This eliminates the wrong letter and helps players guess the correct word.

The game can feel a bit challenging for players who are trying it for the first time. For this purpose, the game offers a Practice mode. Players can hone their skills and get better at the game by using the Practice mode.

Some tips to remember while guessing words in Quordle are that it can give words ending with a Y. Such words are more common than adjectives. Quordle also gives double-lettered words, and players will have to guess the positions of the letters in those words. For example, Paper has the letter P being repeated in the first and third positions. However, the word Runny has the letters N being repeated in the third and fourth positions. It also has the letter Y at the end. The game also has words with vowels in them.

Quordle #233 hints: Today’s game has two words beginning with C and ending with R

Hint 1: This word begins with an A and ends with an E. It refers to the space between two intersecting lines or surfaces or close to the point where they meet.

Hint 2: The word begins with a C and ends with an R. It refers to a cylinder of tobacco rolled in tobacco leaves for smoking.

Hint 3: This word has the letter T being repeated in the second and the fifth positions. It refers to either a pair of upright poles with support for the feet, enabling the user to walk at a distance above the ground.

Hint 4: This word rhymes with Paper and means to skip or dance about in a lively or playful way.

Quordle #233 answers

The first word in today’s quordle is Angle. According to Cambridge Dictionary, angle means to aim, turn, or position something in a direction that is not horizontal or vertical. Although the word is relatively simple to guess, the placement of E can be confusing for some.

The second word in today’s game is Cigar. Collins Dictionary describes cigars as rolls of dried tobacco leaves that people smoke.

The third word in today’s game is Stilt. It refers to a set of long pieces of wood or metal used to support a building so that it is above the ground or above water.

The fourth word in today’s game is Caper. It refers to an illegal, unusual, or entertaining activity. Its alternative meaning is to skip or jump about in a playful manner.

