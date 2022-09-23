Quordle #243 hints and answers for today: Saturday, September 24

Quordle has been around for eight months and continues to attract more players each day. The popular word game was originally inspired by Wordle. It was, however, intended to be four times more challenging. The game, as planned, requires players to guess four words in nine attempts or less. Both Wordle and Quordle are the same in principle and require players to guess five-letter words.

The games present players with grids in which they are supposed to enter letters. Depending on the accuracy of the letters entered, the tile on the grid changes colors. A green tile means the player has entered accurate letters. In case, the tile color changes to yellow, it means the player has entered a letter that belongs to the word but has not been entered in the right place. If the tile color changes to gray, it means the player has entered a letter that does not belong in the word.

Players should avoid entering gray-colored tiles as those letters will not belong to any words in this edition of the game. Additionally, players should also keep in mind some tips that will help them guess accurate words. Quordle often offers words ending with the letter Y.

Sometimes the game also offers double-lettered words. Such words can be adjectives, non-adjectives, or nouns. The double letters in the word may appear one after the other or in different places. However, it is up to the players to guess the position of the double letters. The game also offers a practice mode, which allows players to get better at the game and hone their skills.

Quordle #243 hints: Today’s game has one word with a repetitive letter

Hint 1: This word starts with an H and ends with an M. It refers to a separate part of a Muslim household reserved for wives, concubines, and female domestic help.

Hint 2: This word ends with a Y and is an adjective. Even though it is not used often, it refers to doing something in a cheerful or light-hearted way.

Hint 3: This word has the letter T repeated in the first and fourth positions. It means lacking originality or freshness, something that is dull on account of overuse. This word has appeared in former editions of Quordle.

Hint 4: This word starts with a K and ends with a D. It refers to massaging or kneading dough or paste with the hands.

Quordle #243 answers

The first word in today’s Quordle is Harem. Merriam Webster describes Harem as a part of a house set apart for women and from which non-family males are excluded, especially in a Muslim household.

The second word in today’s game is Gaily. Gaily is defined by Collins Dictionary as something that is lively or cheerful.

The third word in today’s game is Trite. Cambridge Dictionary describes the word as something which is done or expressed too often to be of any interest.

The last word in today’s game is Knead. The word means to press something, especially clay or a mixture for making bread, firmly and repeatedly with the hands.

