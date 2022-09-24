Quordle #244 hints and answers for today: Sunday, September 25

Quordle, the popular word game, has been around for a while and is still gaining popularity. The game requires players to guess four words in nine attempts or less, much like its inspiration, Wordle. However, the makers intended to make the new word game more challenging. As intended, Quordle is four times more challenging than its predecessor. Both games, however, are the same in principle. The game presents its players with grids. Players are required to enter letters into these tiles. Depending on the accuracy of the letters entered, the tiles change colors.

If the players enter the correct letters, the tile color changes to green. At the same time, if a player enters a letter from the word, the tile turns yellow. However, it also means that the letter has not been entered in the right position. The tile color changes to gray in case the letter entered is inaccurate. Players can get close to guessing accurate words by avoiding entering such letters in subsequent attempts. They can also follow certain tips and tricks to guess the words.

Quordle often presents words that end with a Y. At the same time, it presents words that have repetitive letters. Such letters can be repeated in continuous positions or in different positions. They can be adjectives, non-adjectives, or nouns. Quordle also offers words in the different forms of their tenses. Such words might end with Ing or Ed, depending on the tense. The game also offers a practice mode so that players can get better at the game without having to wait for 24 hours.

Quordle #244 hints: Today’s quordle has two words with repetitive letters

Hint 1: The first word in today’s game starts with a D and ends with a T. It refers to the variant of a small, usually ring-shaped piece of sweet fried dough.

Hint 2: The second word in today’s game starts with a G and ends with an H. It means to grind (one's teeth) together as a sign of anger.

Hint 3: The third word in today’s game refers to something that gets repeated. It starts and ends with an R.

Hint 4: The last word in today’s game is an adjective and ends with a Y. It refers to doing something in a nervous or timid manner.

Quordle #244 answers

The first word in today’s game is Donut. Merriam Webster describes Donut as a small, usually ring-shaped piece of sweet fried dough, or something (such as a mathematical torus) that has a round shape like a doughnut.

The second word in today’s game is Gnash. Gnashing is defined by the Cambridge Dictionary as quickly bringing your top and bottom teeth together.

The third word in today’s game is Recur. It refers to something that occurs repeatedly or frequently.

The last word in today’s game is Shyly. It is the adjective form of Shy. Oxford Dictionary describes Shyly as a way that shows that you are nervous or embarrassed about meeting and speaking to other people. The word can be tricky to guess as it has two Ys.

