Quordle #240 hints and answers for today: Wednesday, September 21

The popular word-game Quordle has completed nearly eight months. The game was inspired by Wordle but it is a bit more challenging. As intended, the game requires players to guess four words in nine attempts or less. Both games remain the same in principle, and require players to guess five-letter words. The games come in the form of grids in which players are supposed to enter letters. Depending on the accuracy of the words entered, the tiles change colors.

The tile color changes to green when players enter accurate letters. It changes to yellow in case the letter belongs to the word but has not been entered in the right place. The tile color changes to gray if the letter entered is inaccurate. By avoiding gray-colored tiles, players can get close to guessing the accurate words.

Quordle might initially feel challenging to some. However, the game has a practice mode that helps players get better at it. The game often gives some words which have repetitive letters. Such words can be adjectives, non-adjectives or adverbs. Sometimes Quordle might give words that end with Y. The game also gives words in various tense forms. So, players can expect words in their simple present form that ends with an ING or simple past form which ends with an ED.

Quordle #240 hints: Today’s game has one word ending with a Y and one double-lettered word

Hint 1: This word ends with Y but is not an adjective. It refers to the state of being united or joined as a whole.

Hint 2: This word has the letter O being repeated in fourth and fifth place. It refers to partial or total darkness.

Hint 3: This word starts with a T and ends with an E. It refers to a figurative or metaphorical use of a word or expression.

Hint 4: This word starts with an L and ends with an R. It refers to a small animal from Madagascar.

Quordle #240 answers

The first word in today’s quordle is Unity. Collins Dictionary describes Unity as a state of being one, or united, oneness, singleness, or the quality of being one in spirit.

The second word in today’s game is Gloom. It refers to a partial or total darkness. Cambridge Dictionary describes gloom as a a state of near darkness.

The third word in today’s quordle is Trope. Trope refers to a recurring element or a frequently used plot device in a work of literature or art. A trope can be a person, place, thing, or situation.

The last word in today’s game is Lemur. It refers to a small Madagascar animal with thick fur and a long tail that lives in trees and is active at night.

