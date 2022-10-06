Quordle #255 hints and answers for today: Thursday, October 6

Quordle, the popular word game, has been around for over eight months. The game attracts new users every day, and is more challenging than its predecessor, Wordle.

The game is four times more challenging than Wordle requires players to guess four words in nine attempts or less. The latter requires players to guess one word in six attempts or less. However, both games are the same in principle, and require players to guess five-letter words.

Quordle #255 hints: Today’s game has one word which has three repetitive letters, ending with Y

Hint 1: The first word in today’s game starts with an L and ends with an E. It refers to size, which is big.

Hint 2: The second word in today’s game is a past participle of the word which refers to a strong unpleasant smell.

Hint 3: The third word in today’s game starts with an S and ends with a T. It refers to a slope and means to diverge or cause to diverge from the vertical or horizontal.

Hint 4: This word begins with an N and has two more Ns in the third and fourth positions. The word means a foolish and weak person.

Quordle #255 answers

The first word in today’s game is Large. It refers to something which is of more than a typical or average size or amount. The word has appeared in previous Quordles.

The second word in today’s game is Stunk. It is the past participle of 'Stink' and Merriam Webster describes the word as to emit a strong offensive odor.

The third word in today’s game is Slant. Cambridge Dictionary describes the word as "to lean in a diagonal direction," or causing (something) to slope.

The last word in today’s game is Ninny, and refers to a foolish and stupid person. The word can be a bit challenging to guess as the letter N is being repeated in the first, third and fourth positions.

Some helpful tips to ace the game

Players are presented with grids in which they are supposed to enter letters. Depending on the accuracy of the letters entered, the tiles change colors. If players enter accurate letters, the tile color changes to green. In case they enter a letter that belongs to the word but has not been entered in the right place, the tile color changes to yellow. However, if players enter inaccurate letters, the tile color changes to gray.

Players should avoid entering gray-tiled letters as they do not belong to any word. They can also get close to guessing accurate letters by remembering some tips and tricks. The game often gives words with repetitive letters, and words ending with Y. Such words can be adjectives, non-adjectives or nouns. Quordle also gives words in different tenses. These words can end with Ed or Ing.

The game can be a bit challenging for new players. However, it offers a practice mode that helps them get better at the game instead of waiting 24 hours for the new game.

