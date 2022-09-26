Quordle #246 hints and answers for today: Tuesday, September 27

Quordle, the popular word game, has been around for eight months. With new players joining every day, the game is four times more difficult than its inspiration, Wordle. Both games, however, are based on the same principle. Players are required to guess five-letter words.

The game presents players with grids in which they are supposed to enter letters. Depending on the accuracy of the letters entered, the tiles change colors. When players enter the correct letter, the color of the tile changes to green. In case, players enter a letter that belongs to the word but has not been entered in the right place, the tile color changes to yellow. The tile color changes to gray in case players enter an incorrect letter. By avoiding using the letters of the gray-colored tiles, players can get close to guessing accurate letters.

Quordle also offers certain types of words, which can be guessed by keeping particular tips and tricks in mind. The game often presents words that end with a Y. It also offers words with double-lettered words, which may or may not be placed one after the other. Such words can be adjectives, non-adjectives, or nouns.

Quordle also presents words in their present or past tense. Such words might end with ING or ED, depending on the tense of the word. The game has a practice mode which helps players get better at the game and hone their skills.

Quordle #246 hints: Today’s game has one word with a repetitive letter

Hint 1: This word starts with F and ends with an L. It refers to excreta or waste that is passed out of one’s body.

Hint 2: This word starts with a G and ends with an E. It is a synonym for the word Earth.

Hint 3: This word starts with an M and ends with an N. It refers to a person who is skilled in cutting, dressing, and laying stones in buildings.

Hint 4: This is the only word in today's game where the letter E appears twice, in the third and fourth positions. It refers to the act of cleaning something with a brush or a broom.

Quordle #246 answers

The first word in today’s game is Fecal. The Cambridge Dictionary defines fecal as "something that consists of, contains, or is related to the solid waste passed out of a human or animal's body through the bowel."

The second word in today’s game is Globe. Merriam Webster describes a globe as something that is spherical or rounded. It is typically a spherical representation of the earth, a celestial body, or the heavens.

The third word in today’s game is Mason. A mason is a person whose trade is building with units of various natural or artificial mineral products, such as stones, bricks, cinder blocks, or tiles, usually with the use of mortar or cement as a bonding agent.

The last word in today’s game is Sweep. Sweep is defined by Merriam Webster as "to clean a surface with a broom or brush." Another meaning of sweep is to move swiftly, forcefully, or devastatingly.

