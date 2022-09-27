Rachel Dolezal memes takes over Twitter amid picture leak controversy 

Rachel Dolezal recently found herself on the Twitter trending page after personal photos from her OF account allegedly surfaced online.

Although it remains unknown who first shared the images on social media, netizens alleged that it came from one of Dolezal’s OF subscribers.

Dolezal, who is known for presenting herself as an African-American woman despite being born to Caucasian parents, announced the launch of her page last year. In a now-deleted Instagram post, she wrote:

“I got approved! …LINK IN BIO! ~ My OF content launches September 1! Swipe to see what my content plan is… A little something for (almost) everyone. Looking forward to bringing you some great content!”

At the time, she mentioned that her page would contain her artwork, fitness routines, hair and makeup tutorials, as well as “foot pics” and other “random” content like “posts of me using stuff people buy from my Amazon wishlist.”

Dolezal also announced that she would be making three weekly posts alongside “others sprinkled in” to share more than 12 content pieces per month. She even shared the details of her plans on social media:

“Monday Motivation = Gym/Fitness/Squats N Other Stuff, Wednesday WorkDay = Hair-chair Conversations with my clients + HairTutorials and Friday Unwind: I bring the Art, you bring the wine/drinks. Watch me create & discuss my art.”

As Rachel Dolezal’s personal photos surfaced online, several social media users trolled the former NAACP chapter president using a barrage of hilarious memes.

Twitter reacts to Rachel Dolezal’s private photos scandal

Rachel Dolezal has been the subject of online mockery ever since it was revealed that she allegedly faked her racial identity and claimed to be African-American despite being born to a Caucasian family.

More recently, she found herself in another controversy after personal photos from her OF account were released online. In the wake of the scandal, many social media users took to Twitter to react to the situation with memes and funny comments:

RJB @RJBJrThe3rd me after seeing people actually sub to Rachel Dolezal’s OF me after seeing people actually sub to Rachel Dolezal’s OF https://t.co/5krxbBRyvv

Marty Funkhouser @TREdingplaces Sees Rachel Dolezal trending.



Against my better judgement, clicks to see why.



Me: Sees Rachel Dolezal trending. Against my better judgement, clicks to see why. Me: https://t.co/GxQPQo10gW

scott.fw.png @_scottjohnson twitter this morning after seeing those rachel dolezal pics nobody asked for twitter this morning after seeing those rachel dolezal pics nobody asked for https://t.co/IS5W0XWBSN

Coward’s Ratio @CowardsRatio I assume these are the Rachel Dolezal pictures everyone is talking about? I assume these are the Rachel Dolezal pictures everyone is talking about? https://t.co/6BzcEIG7Fu

CDL Punk @WhattUpJT So what y’all telling me is y’all really paid for Rachel Dolezal’s OnlyFans So what y’all telling me is y’all really paid for Rachel Dolezal’s OnlyFans https://t.co/VwGjjcBu8i

chris evans @notcapnamerica Why did y’all have to put Rachel Dolezal’s Only Fans content on my timeline? Why did y’all have to put Rachel Dolezal’s Only Fans content on my timeline? https://t.co/vCBz8sMqSS

hi Im Matt. @_MateoMontana_ If somebody puts Rachel dolezal onlyfans on my TL If somebody puts Rachel dolezal onlyfans on my TL https://t.co/oiPcelHDlH

Jonathan Capehart @CapehartJ When you find out why Rachel Dolezal is trending on Twitter... When you find out why Rachel Dolezal is trending on Twitter... https://t.co/F1xes2tXAx

R𝒞E @moreofmaur now why did i refresh my timeline and see these only fans pictures of rachel dolezal— now why did i refresh my timeline and see these only fans pictures of rachel dolezal— https://t.co/vjJtV2NG5G

VINNY'S (♓️) GROOVE @vsavag2 The Rachel Dolezal onlyfans content hitting the timeline....I really need my people to re-learn the concept of shame The Rachel Dolezal onlyfans content hitting the timeline....I really need my people to re-learn the concept of shame https://t.co/vQwl2XR9go

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Dolezal will address and respond to the latest controversy in the days to come.

Everything to know about Rachel Dolezal

Rachel Dolezal is infamous for her racial identity controversy (Image via Rachel Dolezal/Instagram)

Rachel Dolezal aka Nkechi Amare Diallo is a former American college instructor and activist. She was born in Montana to German-Czech father Lawrence Dolezal and German-Swedish mother Ruthanne Schertel Dolezal.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from Belhaven University in 2000 and graduated summa cum laude from Howard University with a master’s degree in fine arts in 2002.

Dolezal started working as an art teacher at the School Indigo in Coeur d’Alene in 2007 before becoming the education director of the Human Rights Education Institute in Coeur d’Alene in 2008.

She was hired as an instructor in the Africana Education program at Eastern Washington University on a quarter-by-quarter basis in 2010. Dolezal also became the president of the Spokane chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in 2014.

Dolezal became embroiled in a major controversy when it was revealed that she faked her racial identity. Her parents announced that the activist was Caucasian by birth but pretended to be African-American.

Shortly after, she resigned from her presidential role at NAACP Spokane and was dismissed from her position at Eastern Washington University. In 2015, Dolezal admitted that she was “born white to white parents” but continued to claim that she self identifies as African-American.

The controversy sparked a major debate about racial identity across the U.S. Many also accused Rachel Dolezal of cultural appropriation. The former activist released her memoir titled In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World in 2017.

