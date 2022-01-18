Rachel Zegler and Britney Spears' controversy explained as 'West Side Story' star issues apology over "insensitive" monologue 

West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler took to her Twitter account today, apologizing for performing a dramatic Britney Spears monologue. The former read Britney’s tweets to her sister Jamie Lynn Spears in a pronounced fashion, sparking outrage.

The 20-year-old actress sat at a table impersonating the singer. She read aloud the tweets which stated:

“Jamie Lynn, congrats babe! You've stooped to a whole new level of low. I've never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such!!!”

Rachel Zegler continued:

“The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut. So please, please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books.”

Jamie Lynn Spears alleged in an interview with Juju Chang on Nightline that Britney had locked herself and her sister in a room while holding a knife. The aforementioned tweets were in response to Jamie Lynn’s knife revelations.

What did Rachel Zegler’s apology read?

The singer told her 164.1k followers on Twitter that she “loves Britney” and that she is “rooting for her always.” Zegler added that she did not mean to disrespect the singer and that she should have thought about how the monologue would be perceived. She added in her tweet:

“I’m so sorry for upsetting or disappointing anyone.”

rachel zegler (she/her/hers) @rachelzegler Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Britney and am rooting for her always. While I meant no disrespect whatsoever, I should have thought about how this could be perceived, and I’m so sorry for upsetting or disappointing anyone. (1/2) Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Britney and am rooting for her always. While I meant no disrespect whatsoever, I should have thought about how this could be perceived, and I’m so sorry for upsetting or disappointing anyone. (1/2)

In another tweet she spoke about the gravity of the Britney Spears conservatorship situation. She continued to thank her fans for holding her accountable for her actions:

rachel zegler (she/her/hers) @rachelzegler This is not a situation to be taken lightly, and we should all be lifting Britney up in this pivotal time. Thanks for hearing me out, and a big thank you to all who held me accountable. (2/2) This is not a situation to be taken lightly, and we should all be lifting Britney up in this pivotal time. Thanks for hearing me out, and a big thank you to all who held me accountable. (2/2)

Since tweeting her apology statement, followers of the actress have flooded Twitter with support. Many applauded her for recognizing her mistakes and apologizing for the same. They also stated that she was "still young" and that she would learn from her mistakes.

🌟TheRDJ64🌟 | Tobey in NWH Hype @TheRDJ64



Thank you for addressing it! @rachelzegler I 100% forgive you, Rachel. It was really sad to see all the hate and backlash you got, people need to understand that you’re still young and you’re still learning. People make mistakes all the time.Thank you for addressing it! @rachelzegler I 100% forgive you, Rachel. It was really sad to see all the hate and backlash you got, people need to understand that you’re still young and you’re still learning. People make mistakes all the time. Thank you for addressing it! 💖

ebergan @EberganEpbjr @rachelzegler That’s exactly the right attitude, but we need to remember that you’re so very, very young and still recovering ground lost to two years of pandemic at a crucial time for you. I see nothing to hold you accountable for. @rachelzegler That’s exactly the right attitude, but we need to remember that you’re so very, very young and still recovering ground lost to two years of pandemic at a crucial time for you. I see nothing to hold you accountable for.

•pam• ✨ @pamheights @rachelzegler I think sometimes everything on networks is magnified. The most important thing is to apologize and not point fingers. We are people and we can make mistakes. @rachelzegler I think sometimes everything on networks is magnified. The most important thing is to apologize and not point fingers. We are people and we can make mistakes. ❤️

Lauran Neal @lauran_neal5 @rachelzegler Everyone makes mistakes and that’s ok, you are 20 years old and are still learning and it’s ok to make mistakes sometimes! You are forgiven for what you said! @rachelzegler Everyone makes mistakes and that’s ok, you are 20 years old and are still learning and it’s ok to make mistakes sometimes! You are forgiven for what you said! ❤️

Kathryn Flynn @MrsKathrynNoel @rachelzegler Rachel, I’m lucky to actually know you. Which means I can confidently say that I KNOW you didn’t mean any disrespect. Your heart is too pure to hurt anyone. Learn from it & move on. You will always have my love, respect, & support. @rachelzegler Rachel, I’m lucky to actually know you. Which means I can confidently say that I KNOW you didn’t mean any disrespect. Your heart is too pure to hurt anyone. Learn from it & move on. You will always have my love, respect, & support. 💕

Britney Spears is not impressed with her sister Jamie Lynn’s upcoming book titled- Things I Should Have Said. Britney has since expressed disgust at her sister, as she continued to “sell a book at my [Britney's] expense.” This comes after the singer successfully removed her father as her conservator.

Edited by Siddharth Satish