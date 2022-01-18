Rachel Zegler and Britney Spears' controversy explained as 'West Side Story' star issues apology over "insensitive" monologue 

West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler took to her Twitter account today, apologizing for performing a dramatic Britney Spears monologue. The former read Britney’s tweets to her sister Jamie Lynn Spears in a pronounced fashion, sparking outrage.
The 20-year-old actress sat at a table impersonating the singer. She read aloud the tweets which stated:
“Jamie Lynn, congrats babe! You've stooped to a whole new level of low. I've never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such!!!”
Rachel Zegler continued:
“The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut. So please, please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books.”
Jamie Lynn Spears alleged in an interview with Juju Chang on Nightline that Britney had locked herself and her sister in a room while holding a knife. The aforementioned tweets were in response to Jamie Lynn’s knife revelations.
What did Rachel Zegler’s apology read?
The singer told her 164.1k followers on Twitter that she “loves Britney” and that she is “rooting for her always.” Zegler added that she did not mean to disrespect the singer and that she should have thought about how the monologue would be perceived. She added in her tweet:
“I’m so sorry for upsetting or disappointing anyone.”
In another tweet she spoke about the gravity of the Britney Spears conservatorship situation. She continued to thank her fans for holding her accountable for her actions:
Since tweeting her apology statement, followers of the actress have flooded Twitter with support. Many applauded her for recognizing her mistakes and apologizing for the same. They also stated that she was "still young" and that she would learn from her mistakes.
Britney Spears is not impressed with her sister Jamie Lynn’s upcoming book titled- Things I Should Have Said. Britney has since expressed disgust at her sister, as she continued to “sell a book at my [Britney's] expense.” This comes after the singer successfully removed her father as her conservator.