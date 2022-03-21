"It's a crime": Fans fuming after West Side Story star Rachel Zegler reveals she wasn't invited to the Oscars

Rachel Zegler is a popular American actress of Colombian descent who has of late won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress for the film West Side Story. This makes her the first and youngest actress of Colombian descent to bag that award.

Apart from this movie, she has also featured in the popular American TV show, The George Lucas Talk Show. Some of her upcoming movies include Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Snow White.

However, recently things are not looking too bright for Zegler. The Hollywood star somehow hasn't received the invitation to attend the 94th Academy Awards, and the internet is fuming over this revelation. Here's what she had to say about the episode:

“Idk y’all, I have tried it all, but it doesn’t seem to be happening.”

She added:

“I will root for ‘West Side Story’ from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did three years ago. I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person, but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, I guess. Thanks for all the shock and outrage – I’m disappointed too. But that’s okay. So proud of our movie.”

West Side Story star Rachel Zegler is yet to receive an invitation to the Oscars

The probable reason behind Zegler's Oscars snub

Though we have gone past the time when COVID-19 was wreaking havoc on earth, institutions are still taking the necessary precautions (read social-distancing) to ensure that no one is affected by whatever is left of the pandemic. The Academy has followed a similar path and has downsized the number of invitees to 2500 from 3000.

However, this arrangement still doesn't justify that an actress from a film that received Oscar nominations is not invited for the big day. The Walt Disney Company is the event's organizer and has yet to decide whether Zegler will be provided with a ticket.

The Afterburn

There is no prize for guessing that incidents like these will automatically stir rage among fans and critics, and this episode is no exception. Here is what some of them had to say.

sophia isma • she/her/hers @sophxisma first, not being nominated for best actress. now, not being invited to the oscar's despite being the lead of the critically-acclaimed reimagined classic that's nominated for 7 oscars? @TheAcademy , tell me. what do you have against my queen rachel zegler? first, not being nominated for best actress. now, not being invited to the oscar's despite being the lead of the critically-acclaimed reimagined classic that's nominated for 7 oscars?@TheAcademy, tell me. what do you have against my queen rachel zegler? https://t.co/NOTrbIKRWl

the bat han @BatHanOfficial rachel zegler is really annoying and stands for everything i hate (rich theatre kids) but the fact that she didn’t get an invite to the oscars is like… genuinely very shocking rachel zegler is really annoying and stands for everything i hate (rich theatre kids) but the fact that she didn’t get an invite to the oscars is like… genuinely very shocking

décadence. @saintborgias like tbh i find rachel zegler annoying as much as the next person, but to act as if it is not absurd that she was not invited for the oscars despite being the protagonist of a movie 7 times nominated is ridiculous like tbh i find rachel zegler annoying as much as the next person, but to act as if it is not absurd that she was not invited for the oscars despite being the protagonist of a movie 7 times nominated is ridiculous

Turbulent Cinema @CinemaTurbulent I think that today really showed the Oscars are still showing wounds in themselves. Not inviting Rachel Zegler in the ceremony is an absolute crime. It would be weird though if Ansel Elgort was invited instead of her. I think that today really showed the Oscars are still showing wounds in themselves. Not inviting Rachel Zegler in the ceremony is an absolute crime. It would be weird though if Ansel Elgort was invited instead of her.

We are a week shy of the 94th Academy Awards, which takes place at the Dolby Theater. Fans of Rachel Zegler can hope that the organizers look into this matter and send an invitation to the actress before it's too late.

