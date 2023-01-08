Raul Guillen murder: 5 things to know

Raul Guillen, an alleged methamphetamine abuser and father-of-one from Jackson County, went missing around the Fourth of July weekend of 2020. Over a month later, he was eventually found buried in a shallow grave by authorities who used cadaver dogs to retrieve his rotting remains. He suffered a single sunshot wound to the back of the head.

Three individuals - William Shane Parker, the alleged shooter, his then-girlfriend and former adult film star Lauren Wambles, and Jeremie Peters - were subsequently arrested and charged in connection with Guillen's murder. All three were sentenced to prison, and while Wambles pleaded no contest to the charges brought against her, Parker and Peters were found guilty at separate trials.

The case will now feature on Oxygen's upcoming true-crime series called Floribama Murders, which is scheduled to drop its first episode, Jackson County Injustice, on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET. This article will further discuss key details from the Fourth of July murder of Raul Guillen.

Raul Guillen murder case: Five quick facts to know about the murder that occurred over the Fourth of July weekend in 2020

1) Raul Guillen was reported missing by his daughter around fourth of July in 2020

Guillen went missing around the Fourth of July, 2020, and was soon reported missing by his daughter Rosa Ambriz, who grew concerned when she failed to get in touch with him. Ambriz told authorities that she and her mother, Guillen's ex-wife, feared that he might be in danger. Shortly before the disappearance, he daughter even told investigators about the time he called her mother asking for money.

According to reports, Rosa Ambriz said:

"My father called my mother, his ex-wife, the day before he went missing and told my mother he was with people he believed to be dangerous, and he needed to get out of the situation. He asked my mother for money, but she had just moved, and her mind was focused on other things at the time."

2) The investigation into Guillen's disappearance was triggered when a woman tipped authorities about the murder

A s*xual assault investigation in Jackson County, which was first reported in May when a woman claimed to have been r*ped by William Shane Parker, fueled the investigation into Guillen's disappearance. The woman reportedly informed authorities that she suspected her roommate Raul Guillen was murdered but was unable to produce any solid evidence for the same.

While investigating the s*xual assault case of the Jackson County woman, authorities simultaneously started looking into Raul Guillen's mysterious disappearance. After a few potential leads, they eventually came to the conclusion that Guillen was murdered in Holmes County after a case break.

3) Raul Guillen was last spotted at the residence of Jeremie Odell Peters in Holmes County

Guillen's last known whereabouts were traced to the Graceville, Holmes County, residence of 43-year-old Jeremie Odell Peters on Highway 171. According to reports, Raul Guillen was at the scene with Peters, William Shane Parker, and Lauren Wambles.

Authorities looked at Peters' home and another property on Highway 171, gathering information about a possible murder from both scenes. Moreover, cadaver dogs assigned to the scene detected a shallow grave off Kirkland Road, where the Florida Department of Law Enforcement uncovered Guillen's rotting remains after excavating the area.

4) Lauren Wambles' testimony proves crucial in solving the missing pieces of the case

Lauren Wambles, who was named an accomplice in the case, agreed to testify against the two men, William Shane Parker and Jeremie Peters, at their respective trials. Additionally, she pleaded no contest to the charges brought against her. In her testimony, she claimed that the four of them, including the victim Raul Guillen, had one thing in common: they all did methamphetamine.

She alleged that she witnessed Parker, her then-boyfriend and her unborn child's father, shoot the victim on July 4, 2020, in the back of the head. He then stuffed dirt into Guillen's mouth and nose, who was still alive at the time. The two men then dug a three-foot grave where they buried his body, which was found later in August.

5) Three individuals were convicted in the 2020 Fourth of July murder case of Raul Guillen

Three individuals, namely William Shane Parker, Lauren Wambles, and Jeremie Peters, were convicted in connection to Raul Guillen's 2020 murder case. Wambles was given a ten-year sentence with five years of probation and Peters was given a 20-year sentence. However, Parker was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole with an additional five years to be served consecutively.

