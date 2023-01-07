Floribama Murders: Why was Raul Guillen killed?

The 2020 murder of Jackson County man Raul Guillen, who was shot and buried over the Fourth of July weekend, will feature on the premiere episode of Oxygen's Floribama Murders. Titled Jackson County Injustice, the first episode of the upcoming true-crime series is scheduled to debut this Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET.

"Investigators from three separate counties along the Floribama border team up with the daughter of a missing Jackson County, Florida, man to uncover how the fireworks at a 4th of July celebration ended in murder."

According to reports, Raul Guillen was fatally shot in the back of the head by William Shane Parker, who had two other accomplices, his then-girlfriend Lauren Wambles and Jeremie Peters, who helped him carry out the murder and conceal the crime. Authorities believe the killing was "all about drugs and money."

Guillen was reported missing by his daughter not long after July 4. However, his rotting corpse was only found by the end of August, when one of the perpetrators managed to lead authorities to the crime scene in Holmes County, where cadaver dogs led detectives to the grave where the victim's body remained buried.

Raul Guillen's remains were found in a shallow grave

Raul Guillen was reported missing around the 4th of July 2020 by his daughter, who failed to get in touch with him after the weekend and grew concerned about her 51-year-old father's whereabouts.

The investigation into Guillen's disappearance was triggered due to a s*xual assault investigation in Jackson County, which started off in May when a woman reported she was r*ped by Gordon resident William Shane Parker. Two months after reporting the r*pe, the woman told investigators that she believed her roommate Raul Guillen was murdered but was unable to provide any evidence for it.

Officers from the Jackson and Houston County Sheriff's departments started investigating the case to explore any possible leads while also investigating Guillen's disappearance. Eventually, a break in the case led investigators to believe Guillen was murdered in Holmes County.

Investigators tracked Guillen's final confirmed location to the home of 43-year-old Jeremie Odell Peters on Highway 171 in Graceville. Guillen was reportedly present at the scene with Peters, Parker, and Parker's then-girlfriend, 23-year-old Lauren Kay Wambles of Dothan.

Authorities examined Peters' house and another property on Highway 171, collecting evidence connected to the crime at both locations. Cadaver dogs deployed to the location detected a burial area off Kirkland Road, where the Florida Department of Law Enforcement discovered Guillen's remains in a shallow grave after digging the area.

Authorities believed that Raul Guillen's murder was "all about drugs and money"

It was alleged that Raul Guillen's body was beneath the ground for 50 days and nights, wrapped in a black tarp and blankets, covered in barrels, and buried in a shallow grave dug by two men, William Shane Parker and Jeremie Peters. Authorities believed that Guillen was killed because of drugs and money, given the fact that meth was a common factor between the victim and his killers.

Rosa Ambriz, the victim's daughter, told authorities during the initial stages of the case that she and her mother, Raul's ex-wife, believed that he was "in danger." Moreover, she stated that prior to his disappearance, he once called his ex-wife, asking for money. Rosa reportedly said,

"My father called my mother, his ex-wife, the day before he went missing and told my mother he was with people he believed to be dangerous, and he needed to get out of the situation."

"He asked my mother for money, but she had just moved, and her mind was focused on other things at the time. She just told my father he needed to get out of the situation he might be in for his safety."

On July 4, 2020, while fireworks were being set off to block out the noise, Parker shot Guillen, who fell to the ground but was not dead and was making a "snoring" noise. After this, Parker shoved dirt into his mouth and nose before beating him with a shovel and dragging his body to the woods. The next morning, the two men moved the body and buried it in a shallow grave.

Three individuals, namely William Shane Parker and his then-girlfriend, adult film industry star Lauren Wambles, along with Jeremie Peters, were arrested and convicted in connection to Raul Guillen's 2020 murder case.

