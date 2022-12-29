Cion Carroll GoFundMe: Fundraiser launched as family seeks justice after missing Virginia teen found dead in shallow grave

Cion Carroll, 17, was found dead in a shallow grave on November 12, 2022. The remains of the teenager were found 10 days after he was reported missing by his mother. The family of the young boy is now seeking justice.

According to CBS6, Cion Carroll was last seen on November 2, in Kenbridge, at his grandparents’ house. Tiffany Baker, Carroll’s mother, said that she had notified the police on the second day that her son was possibly in danger.

A fundraiser has been launched on GoFundMe to assist Cion’s family bear the financial burden and pay legal fees if required. The fundraiser aims to raise $10,000 and has already raised slightly more than $2,000 in donations.

Cion Carroll's remains were discovered in a shallow grave in Lunenburg County

The Virginia teenager went missing on November 2, 2022, from Kenbridge. Carroll’s family members suspected trouble when he did not answer phone calls. The teenager was a resident of Richmond, Virginia, but was staying with his grandmother temporarily in Kenbridge. After searching for the young boy, officials discovered his dismembered body in a shallow grave in Lunenburg County on November 12.

Police haven't announced any suspects or made any arrests since the teenager's remains were found. Junius Carter, Cion’s grandfather, told WWBT,

“I just can't figure out why they've had no suspects, and they haven't reached out to give us an update. We need some answers.”

According to Tiffany, despite her efforts to report Cion Carroll missing, Kenbridge Police were not very responsive. She said,

“I notified them on the second day that my son had to be in danger. They gave me different scenarios on what probably happened, but as his mother, I knew that those scenarios weren't true.”

The GoFundMe page launched by the family states that they had to lead the search on their own, and had to put in individual efforts to make people aware of the situation. It stated:

“The family had to conduct their own independent searches, investigations, and contact news outlets to bring awareness to everyone. Hope and faith are what kept a desperate mother and family going day in and out.”

It further stated that police reportedly knew the last location of Cion’s phone, and the area was supposedly the residence of a registered III level s*x offender. The GoFundMe post also claims that, despite that, police did not search the property of the person in question.

Corrine N. Geller, an official with the Virginia State Police, said,

“Based on evidence collected at the scene and the condition of the body, the death is being investigated as a homicide.”

Cion reportedly had gunshot wounds to the head and spine

Earthstellium ♍️ 🌞🌙♉️ ⬆️🌍🥀🧘🏾‍♀️ @tex3124 @JasonMiyaresVA Can we discuss what’s happening in Lunenberg county with Cion carroll’s case???? Very suspicious that people are dropping like flies around this case. @JasonMiyaresVA Can we discuss what’s happening in Lunenberg county with Cion carroll’s case???? Very suspicious that people are dropping like flies around this case.

Cion’s mother further stated that she found out from the Richmond County Medical Examiner’s Office that her son reportedly had two gunshot wounds. She said,

“He had two gunshot wounds, one to his head and one to his back which hit his spine. He was then dismembered, and lye was poured on him along with cement, and then he was buried.”

Cion Carroll has been described as a “good kid” in an interview given by his family when his remains were discovered in November. Tiffany also stated:

“No mother should have to go through this. Not like him. He never did this before.”

Teresa Mccourt @TeresaMccourt4 @aware_the My thoughts and prayers goes out to the family of Cion Carroll and friends. No parent’s are ready to hear that your child is deceased but hearing that your child was murder is the worst of the worst my heart is Brocken for this family @aware_the My thoughts and prayers goes out to the family of Cion Carroll and friends. No parent’s are ready to hear that your child is deceased but hearing that your child was murder is the worst of the worst my heart is Brocken for this family 🙏💔🙏

Tifanny added,

“It’s going to happen to some other kid because they think they can get away with it. But I’m going to say this: We ain’t going to give up, and you ain’t going to sweep this under the rug, so if you know something, say something. Please.”

The family is asking for answers and justice for Cion Carroll. As mentioned before, a GoFundMe page has been launched to provide some financial assistance to the deceased teenager’s family. According to the post, a DNA analysis was also ordered to verify Cion Carroll's body.

Lucy Baker, Cion’s great aunt, believes that the authorities are covering up. Baker stated:

“It’s like they covering up or something, we don’t know what’s going on.”

Bee 💋 @BeeThorn_ I cannot believe what those sickos did to Cion Carroll smh and Lunenburg county covering it up. That post made me sick to my stomach, praying for his family. I cannot believe what those sickos did to Cion Carroll smh and Lunenburg county covering it up. That post made me sick to my stomach, praying for his family.

According to the family, the remains were found in an unbearable condition, and they believe that Cion Carroll was tortured by “unknown monsters.”

A spokesperson for the Virginia State Police spoke to PEOPLE and stated:

“This remains an active investigation and state police [are] actively pursuing several leads at this time.”

The investigation into the homicide case is being aided by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office, along with the Kenbridge Police Department and the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Police have urged anyone with information regarding the case to reach out to the Virginia State Police.

