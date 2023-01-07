Raul Guillen murder: Who is Lauren Wambles and where is she now?

Lauren Wambles, a former adult film star from Dothan, Alabama, was charged and convicted for her role in the Fourth of July, 2020, Holmes County murder of Raul Guillen. Wambles was arrested as an accomplice along with her then-boyfriend, William Shane Parker, and a third man named Jeremie Peters.

In October 2021, Lauren Wambles pleaded no contest to one count of being an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder with a firearm in connection with Guillen's murder. She was sentenced to ten years in the Florida Department of Corrections with an additional five years on probation.

Blumhouse @blumhouse



Watch the premiere of Floribama Murders Saturday, Jan. 7 on Strange cases. With a southern twist. Explore the shockingly bizarre homicide cases of Floribama.Watch the premiere of Floribama Murders Saturday, Jan. 7 on @oxygen Strange cases. With a southern twist. Explore the shockingly bizarre homicide cases of Floribama. Watch the premiere of Floribama Murders Saturday, Jan. 7 on @oxygen https://t.co/N5TOJcDTv0

On Saturday, Oxygen's Floribama Murders will premiere with Raul Guillen's strange murder case in an episode titled Jackson County Injustice. The episode will air at 9:00 pm ET on January 7, 2023. The synopsis reads:

"Investigators from three separate counties along the Floribama border team up with the daughter of a missing Jackson County, Florida, man to uncover how the fireworks at a 4th of July celebration ended in murder."

Lauren Wambles entered a no-contest plea and testified at the trials of Peters and Parker

Lauren Wambles, a well-known former adult film actress and mother-of-two, was sentenced to prison for her role in the 2020 killing of a Jackson County father-of-one, Raul Guillen, who was gunned down and buried in a shallow grave during the Fourth of July weekend. In October 2021, Wambles pleaded no contest to one count of accessory after the fact to the second-degree murder of the 51-year-old man.

Wambles was one of three individuals involved in the crime. Earlier in June 2021, a man named Jeremie Odell Peters was found guilty by a jury of being an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder with a firearm and conspiracy to commit first-degree tampering with a witness after Wambles testified against him as part of her plea deal. Peters was sentenced to 20 years in state prison.

William Shane Parker, the third man and the alleged shooter, who was dating Wambles at the time of the killing, was tried and found guilty last March on two counts of second-degree murder with a firearm and tampering with evidence. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, with an additional five years on the second charge.

Lauren Wambles, who also testified against Parker during his March 2022 trial, asserted that the four of them, including the victim Raul Guillen, had one thing in common: methamphetamine. In her testimony, Parker and Peters discussed killing Guillen because they believed he posed a threat to them.

Wambles claimed to have heard Parker, her then-boyfriend and the father of her child, shoot the victim in the back of the head on July 4, 2020. However, he didn't die right away. She claimed that Parker then stuffed dirt into his mouth and nose. Guillen's rotting body was found at the bottom of a nearly three-foot grave by the end of August.

Raul Guillen was reported missing by his daughter around the Fourth of July weekend, and the investigation into his disappearance only commenced when a woman, who had previously filed a s*xual assault report against Parker, told investigators that she believed Guillen was murdered. His last known whereabouts were at Jeremie Peters' house. Cadaver dogs found his grave not far from there.

Where is former adult film actress Lauren Wambles now?

In October 2021, Lauren Wambles pleaded no contest to one count of being an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder with a firearm in connection with the killing of 51-year-old Raul Guillen. She was handed down a ten-year prison sentence with an additional five years of probation.

In Florida, a "no contest" plea is equivalent to a guilty plea, except that instead of admitting guilt, the defendant admits that the state has enough evidence to find them guilty at trial.

According to reports, Wambles was scheduled to serve the sentence at the Florida Department of Corrections.

Floribama Murders premieres on Oxygen this Saturday, January 7, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes