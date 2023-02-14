Re/Member cast list and characters explored

Netflix's latest Japanese teen horror movie Re/Member is set to premiere on the streaming platform on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. It tells the story of a group of teenage students whose lives take a shocking turn as they're forced to find the scattered remains of a dead body in their high school or face death.

Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per Netflix's YouTube channel:

''Asuka, Takahiro and four other high schoolers must spend the night finding the scattered remains of a body hidden within their school, or risk being killed over and over by the “Red Person” and repeating the same day forever.''

The synopsis further states:

''Can they break out of the murderous loop and see tomorrow? A deathly exhilarating climax awaits in this ultra-thrilling looping horror experience.''

The movie features Kanna Hashimoto in the lead role, alongside numerous others portraying important supporting roles. It is based on a critically acclaimed manga series Karada Sagashi by Katsutoshi Murase and Welzard.

Re/Member cast list promises some thoughtful performances

1) Kanna Hashimoto as Asuka

Kanna Hashimoto portrays the lead role of Asuka in Netflix's Re/Member. Asuka seems to be the leader of the group, based on the trailer. Hashimoto looks in terrific form in the trailer as she wonderfully portrays her character's fear and tension with astonishing ease. Fans can expect her to deliver a powerful and haunting performance.

Apart from the new Netflix horror movie, Kanna Hashimoto has starred in The Disastrous Life of Saiki K., Kiss Me at the Stroke of Midnight, Violence Action, and Sailor Suit and Machine Gun: Graduation, to name a few.

2) Gordon Maeda as Takahiro Ise

Actor Gordon Maeda dons the role of Takahiro Ise in Netflix's new teen horror film. Maeda features prominently in the series' trailer, and fans can expect him to play a significant role in the movie. Maeda looks brilliant in the trailer and promises to deliver an impressive performance in the movie.

Gordon Maeda has previously appeared in numerous other movies and shows, including Promise Cindrella, The Romance Manga Artist, Renai Kakutoka, Jump!! The Heroes Behind the Gold, and many more.

3) Maika Yamamoto as Rumiko Hiiragi

Maika Yamamoto essays the character of Rumiko Hiiragi in Re/Member. Not many other details about his character are known at this point, but Hiiragi is expected to play a key role in the storyline.

Maika Yamamoto's other notable film and TV acting credits include Assassination Classroom, After the Rain, and Kotaro Lives Alone, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Re/Member also stars many others in important supporting roles:

Kotarô Daigo as Shota Uranishi

Fûju Kamio as Atsushi Kiyomiya

Shuntarô Yanagi

Tasuku Emoto

Naomi Nishida

Mayuu Yokota as Rie Naruto

The official trailer for Re/Member shows several scary moments from the film that fans of classic Japanese horror movies like Confession and Audition would certainly enjoy. The movie is expected to explore several complex themes about the dark side of the human mind.

Re/Member premieres on Netflix on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

