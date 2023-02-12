Netflix's new Japanese horror movie, titled Re/Member, is expected to premiere on the streaming platform on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 3 am ET. The film tells the frightening story of a group of high school kids who look for the scattered remains of a corpse hidden in their school.

If they fail to do so, they will get killed by the ''Red Person'' whilst also being stuck in a time loop. The movie stars Kanna Hashimoto and many others playing major roles. Re/Member is helmed by Eiichiro Hasumi.

Re/Member trailer maintains a dark and haunting tone

Netflix released the official trailer for Re/Member on January 17, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of the numerous terrifying events set to unfold in the new movie. The trailer opens on an ominous note with a girl looking outside her window on a rainy day, following which a voice-over says:

''Please find my body.''

The trailer is close to two minutes long but does not reveal any spoilers that could ruin the viewing experience for fans. Overall, it maintains a frightening tone that fans of horror movies would certainly enjoy. Along with the trailer, Netflix also shared the official synopsis of the film on their YouTube channel. It states:

''Asuka, Takahiro and four other high schoolers must spend the night finding the scattered remains of a body hidden within their school, or risk being killed over and over by the “Red Person” and repeating the same day forever.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Can they break out of the murderous loop and see tomorrow? A deathly exhilarating climax awaits in this ultra-thrilling looping horror experience.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to a haunting and terrifying film that explores the many dark sides of the human mind.

A quick look at Re/Member cast and crew

Re/Member stars Kanna Hashimoto in one of the major roles as Asuka Morisaki. Based on various reports and the trailer of the film, Asuka seems to be the protagonist and the leader of the group. Not many other details about her character are known at this point.

Hashimoto looks brilliant in the trailer, perfectly portraying her character's tension, angst, and paranoia with astonishing ease. Fans can look forward to a haunting performance from her.

Apart from Re/Member, Kanna Hashimoto is known for her performances in numerous other films and TV shows like Black Night Parade, Kaguya-sama Final: Love Is War, and Gintama 2: Yomino Kimyo na Gintama-chan, to name a few.

Starring alongside Hashimoto in another pivotal role is Gordon Maeda, who portrays the character of Takahiro Ise. More details about the character are currently being kept under tight wraps. He looks equally brilliant in the trailer, promising to deliver a memorable performance in the movie.

Maeda's other notable film and TV acting credits include With You Who Wanted to be a Star, My Subordinate Haruto-kun, and many more. The rest of the cast includes various other actors like Maika Yamamoto, Kotaro Daigo, Fuju Kamio, and many more.

Director Eiichiro Hasumi is widely known for films like Assassination Classroom and Assassination Classroom: Graduation.

You can watch Re/Member on Netflix on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

