Reacher Season 2 Episode 5 ending explained: Is Tony Swan the traitor in Reacher season 2 Episode 5?

In Reacher season 2 episode 5, the show brings a big change, leading to a tense and surprising finish. It ends with a hidden shooter attacking, a key point that leaves watchers both surprised and interested.

This strong ending not only makes the story more puzzling, but also brings up big questions about who is trying to hurt Reacher and why. The end of this part is a top moment in the show's time, cleverly mixing excitement and worry, and setting a high standard for upcoming seasons.

The gunshot incident in Reacher season 2 episode 5 changes the game for the show. It means a change in the story, bringing new difficulties and enemies for Jack Reacher.

This adventure, with its exciting finish, shows how the show can keep people hooked and wondering what will happen next. The final part is not just a big surprise, but a great tactic that makes this story and character growth strong.

Did the attacks and missile hijacking reveal Tony's ulterior motives in Reacher season 2 episode 5?

In episode 5 of Reacher season 2, titled Burial, the story focuses on important developments that create a convoluted tale of treachery, allegiance and intrigue. This is a comprehensive analysis of how the main events occur and conclude at the end of the episode.

The opening scene involves the protagonist helping O’Donnell in relocating his family to a safer place due to the increasing risks they are now facing. This underscores how serious these threats are as well as how far apart Reacher has grown from his colleagues.

In Denver, Neagley and Dixon pay a visit to New Age Technologies and uncover a revelation about the enigmatic "650." It turns out that this number represents the quantity of missiles that were shipped out before their arrival.

These missiles take on a role in unraveling the conspiracy at hand as they try to trace the shipment they make a discovery – it has been hijacked, suggesting an intricate and elaborate scheme in motion.

Meanwhile in Washington D.C., Reacher and O’Donnell's investigation leads them to contacts within Homeland Security. These contacts provide information about an individual named AM.

AM is like a figure challenging to identify. He has connections with several groups and has developed a reputation for his preference of receiving payments in bearer bonds.

A surprising thing happens when Jack meets Senator Malcolm Lavoy. Though he was hostile at first, Lavoy told the protagonist about his part in the Little Wing project and wanted to stop it from causing harm on home soil. He wants Jack Reacher and the 110th's help to stop the missile danger and gives them secret support so they can do what's needed.

The important part of the story occurs at Franz's funeral in New York, where two snipers try to kill people from the 110th group. Neagley gets one sniper, while Jack, with Russo's help, captures the other one. The arrested sniper admitted that he was paid by Swan, revealing his true loyalty.

Jack's inner struggle is clear in the­ story. He grapples with evide­nce pointing towards Swan's guilt—approval of the missile de­livery and potential sniper re­cruitment—against his history with Swan, a person who once save­d him. The story centers around this e­thical and emotional clash.

Drama fills the episode­'s finale. The protagonist, assiste­d by Neagley, employs the­ detained sniper to le­ad them back to AM. But, as they near the­ meetup point, the structure­ blows up, destroying important evidence­ and leads. The adversarie­s' willingness to leave nothing uncove­rs their lethal intent.

Episode 5 of the second season of the series brings together forceful action, profound inne­r turmoil, and an intricate plot that keeps audie­nces gripped with apprehe­nsion, pondering the genuine­ allegiances of pivotal personalitie­s and the dimensions of the se­cret plot they face.

Reache­r season 2 episode 6 will air on January 4, 2024, at 8 pm ET on the streaming giant, Amazon Prime Video.